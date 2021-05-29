Centre to launch Unified Health Interface under NDHM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27, 2021, announced that the centre will roll out a Unified Health Interface (UHI). PM Modi made the announcement to roll out a digital health interface during a high-level meeting to review the progress of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

Unified Health Interface: Key Points

• The Unified Health Interface (UHI) is an open and interoperable IT network for digital health in India.

• UHI is envisaged to bring a digital health tech revolution with innovative health services and efficient utilization of healthcare infrastructure in the country.

• UHI will enable private and public apps to be a part of the national digital health mission. The interface will ensure that only verified healthcare providers are a part of the NDHM.

• UHI will bring ease of living and better access to quality health services. The patients or users can search, book lab tests, online medical consultation via video, voice, or chat, transfer health records or test reports digitally, and make digital payments.

• The service providers or healthcare industry can be searched based on their specialization, experience, ratings, language, gender, and location.

National Digital Health Mission: Key Points

• National Digital Health Mission has been formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with an aim to boost the digital health infrastructure of India.

• The mission will build a seamless online platform with a wide range of information, data, and infrastructure services available by leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while securing the confidentiality and privacy of personal health-related information of people.

• PM Modi had announced the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) during his independence speech in 2020.

• Since then, six union territories – Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry adopted the mission.

• The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare funded the cost of implementation of NDHM in six union territories which amounted to Rs 11.82 crore till March 15, 2021.

• The NDHM comprises of these primary digital systems: Health ID, Digi Doctor, Health Facility Registry, NDGM Health Records, Electronic Medical Records.

• The mission has generated 11.9 lakh health IDs with 1,490 facilities and 3,106 doctors registered.

What is Health ID and Digi Doctor?

• Health ID: Under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), the government will provide every Indian citizen with a unique 14-digit health ID that will enable individuals across the country to access digital healthcare serves.

• Digi Doctor is a repository of all doctors across the country enrolled under the NDHM. The repository will comprise all key details of the doctors like name, qualifications, specialization, experience, registration number with state medical councils, etc.