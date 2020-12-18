CEO of Prasar Bharati elected vice-president of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati on December 16, 2020, was elected as the Vice-president of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union. It is one of the largest broadcasting unions in the world.

Prakash Javadekar, the minister for Information and Broadcasting also congratulated Vempati on his election. He also thanked all the members of ABU who voted in favour of India. Vempati has been elected as the vice-president of ABU for three-years will the immediate effect.

I congratulate Prasar Bharti CEO Mr Shashi Shekhar Vempati, for winning the election for the post of Vice President of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union.



Thanks to all the ABU members who voted in India's favour.@shashidigital — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 16, 2020

The election for the Vice-President of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union took place on December 16 during the union’s General Assembly which was held virtually because of the ongoing pandemic.

A major achievement for Prasar Bharati:

According to the statement of the ministry, Prasar Bharati has achieved another milestone in broadcasting as the CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been elected as the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union’s Vice- President.

The statement also added that is remarkable that almost all of the public broadcasters of the Asia Pacific Region’s member countries supported the candidature of a public broadcaster from India which was forwarded by NHK Japan.

On the other hand, the candidature of the Chinese nominee was unsuccessful which failed to garner any support from any of the members. It paved the way for the CEO of Prasar Bharati to be elected as Vice President of ABU.

About Shashi Shekhar Vempati:

Before taking up the position as the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Vempati has worked with IT major Infosys and was the head of an online media firm. Vempati was associated with the public broadcasters group as a board’s part-time member since February 2016.

He was also associated as a member of the finance and accounts committee, chairman of the audit committee, sports rights committee, technology committee, and the HR committee in Prasar Bharati. He was appointed as the CEO of Prasar Bharati in June 2017 for the term of five years.

About the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union:

It was formed in the year 1964 as a professional association of the various broadcasting organisations. It has over 286 members in 57 countries and regions and it reached the potential population of about 3 billion people all over the world.