Chairman Railway Board releases E-pass module of HRMS virtually

Chairman Railway Board on August 13, 2020, launched the E-pass module of Human Resource Management System (HRMS) through video conferencing. The module has been developed by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

The module which has been developed by CRIS under the HRMS project will be rolled out over Indian Railways in a phased manner. With this facility, the railway employee is not supposed to come to the office to apply for a pass or will have to wait for the pass being issued.

The launch of the E-pass module was attended by Finance Commissioners Railways, CMD of IRCTC, all the board members, MD of CRIS, Principal Chief Personnel Officers, all General Managers, Principal Financial Advisors, Principal Chief Commercial Managers, and Divisional Railway Managers.

What is the significance of the E-pass module?

During the event, DG Human resources briefed about various aspects of the E-Pass Module and its phased implementation strategy.

As the process of issuance of the pass has been largely manual in the Indian Railways, there was also no facility for booking of tickets online on Pass for the Indian Railways Employees.

With the introduction of this new facility, a Railway employee will not be required to come to the office to apply for the pass nor will have to wait for the issuance of pass. Railway employees will be able to apply for a pass online from anywhere and they can get the E-Pass generated online.

The complete process of application and generation of the pass will be mobile friendly and the ticket booking on pass may also be done online on the IRCTC site apart from the earlier provided facility of counter booking from UTS or PRS counter.

The facility will boost the operational efficiency of the Railway officials as they need to travel long distances for official work. It will help the employee in using their pass hassle-free.

About HRMS Project:

The Human Resource Management Project (HRMS) is a comprehensive plan for the digitization of the complete HR process of Indian Railways. A total of 21 modules have already been planned in HRMS.

Basic data entry of around 97 percent of employees has been completed Employee Master and E-service record modules of HRMS which was launched in 2019.

CRIS has also been planning to launch office order module and settlement modules of HRMS very shortly.