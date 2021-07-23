Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bal Gangadhar Tilak remembered on their birth anniversary: Checkout lesser-known facts

India remembers two legendary freedom fighters of India - Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversary today, July 23, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the two fearless Indian revolutionaries through posts on Twitter.

PM Modi said, "Remembering the valiant son of Bharat Mata, the remarkable Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Jayanti. During the prime of his youth, he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India."

The Prime Minister tweeted about Bal Gangadhar Tilak saying, "I bow to the great Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. His thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive."

Chandra Shekhar Azad's birth anniversary: All you need to know!

•Chandrashekhar Azad was an Indian revolutionary, who was born July 23, 1906. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, also called the Massacre of Amritsar incident on April 13, 1919 in which hundreds of people were massacred proved to be a turning point in Azad’s life.

•At the age of 15 years, he took part in the Non-Cooperation Movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in 1920. He was disappointed when Gandhi called off the non-cooperation movement in 1922.

•He then joined the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) founded by Ram Prasad Bismil.

•He was involved in the Kakori Train Robbery of 1925 and the assassination of John Saunders in 1928 to avenge the killing of Lala Lajpat Rai.

•He was also involved in the attempt to blow up the Viceroy of India's train in 1929.

•He took charge of the HRA organisation and reorganised it as the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) after Ram Prasad Bismil Ashfaqulla Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh and Rajendra Nath Lahiri were sentenced to death in the Kakori train robbery case.

•When he was arrested during the non-cooperation movement on December 20, 1921, he gave his name as "Azad" to the district magistrate Justice Reverend Tomson Kregat, his father's name as "Swatantrata" (Independence) and his residence as "Jail".

•The angered magistrate ordered him to jail for 23 weeks and be punished with 15 lashes a day.

Chandra Shekhar Azad's death On February 27, 1931, 24-year-old Chandra Shekhar Azad and his companion Sukhdev Raj were having a chat at Alfred Park, Allahabad (now Prayagraj) where someone tipped off sir J. R. H. Nott-Brower, CID head of police about his presence in the park. Police surrounded the entire area and Azad had to hide behind a tree. After a shootout, Chandra Shekhar Azad decided to shoot himself dead with his last bullet, staying true to his vow to never be captured alive by the British and remain "azad" (free).

Bal Gangadhar Tilak

•Bal Gangadhar Tilak was an Indian nationalist, teacher and independence activist. Born on July 23, 1856, Tilak was a pioneering leader of the Indian freedom movement.

•Tilak joined the Indian National Congress in 1890 and formed a close alliance with many Indian National Congress leaders including Bipin Chandra Pal and Lala Lajpat Rai and the trio was popularly called Lal Bal Pal. He had also formed an alliance with Aurobindo Ghose, V. O. Chidambaram Pillai and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

•Tilak opposed INC's moderate attitude and was one of the most eminent radicals during the time. He was the first leader of the Indian independence movement. He was also conferred with the title of "Lokmanya", which means "accepted by the people as their leader.

•Mahatma Gandhi referred to the freedom fighter as the 'Maker of Modern India'.

•He was one of the strongest advocates of the concept of Swaraj (freedom) and had given the popular slogan, "Swarajya is my birthright and I shall have it".

•Tilak had encouraged the Swadeshi movement and the Boycott movement, which consisted of the boycott of foreign goods and also the social boycott of any Indian who used foreign goods.

Home Rule League

Bal Gangadhar Tilak had helped in founding of the All India Home Rule League in 1916–18 with G. S. Khaparde and Annie Besant.