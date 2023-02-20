India’s Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3 clears a crucial Test of Space Capability, Expected to set off in 2023
India’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 reaches the level of great achievement. It has set a record by clearing the main stages of space functioning tests. This spacecraft project is undertaken by the ISRO Agency. You can have a look at its significance, features and more given below.
Third Lunar Mission by ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will soon launch its third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3. As per the official announcement, the spacecraft has cleared another round of its space capability tests. The EMI-EMC (Electro-Magnetic Interference/ Electro-Magnetic Compatibility) tests were successfully endured by the third spacecraft.
It is expected to set off in space by June 2023. In an official statement, the Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO notified that it is a big achievement in the realization of the satellites. The space agency also announced that one of the most crucial tests was conducted between January 31 and February 2 at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.
What is EMI/EMC Test?
The EMI-EMC test is organized for satellite missions in order to ensure the functionality and productivity of spacecraft or satellite subsystems in the space environment. The compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels can also be verified through this test.
During the EMI/EMC test of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, satisfactory results came after several tests such as Launcher compatibility, Antenna Polarization of all Radio-Frequency (RF) systems, Standalone auto compatibility tests for orbital and powered descent mission phases, and Lander & Rover compatibility tests for the post-landing mission phase. The performance of the systems was ensured and there were positive outcomes in the process.
India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 achieves another milestone; Clears key test on functioning of satellite in spacehttps://t.co/G3Wka41xa6— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 20, 2023
Elements of Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft
The space agency has defined three interplanetary modules of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. These elements include the Propulsion module, Lander module and Rover. Moreover, the space mission's complexity calls for establishing radio-frequency (RF) communication links between the modules.
The lander of this spaceship will have 4 throttle-able engines. In addition to this, it will be equipped with the Laser Doppler Velocimeter (LDP). the impact legs are also strengthened as compared to the previous second lunar spacecraft. ISRO agency is putting efforts to enhance structural rigidity.
Brief History of Lunar Explorations
Under the ongoing series of the Chnandrayan program, Chandrayaan-1 was the first-ever space exploration mission opened between 2008 to 2009. The second craft was developed by ISRO and reached the moon’s orbit in 2019. Now, the third lunar mission comprises Lander and Rover configuration and will be launched by GSLV MkIII from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.
The propulsion module will carry the Lander and Rover configuration till the 100 km lunar orbit and it has a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.
The Lander payloads have Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) in order to measure thermal conductivity as well as temperature. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) is for the measurement of seismicity around the landing site and Langmuir Probe (LP) to estimate the plasma density and its variations. A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA is accommodated for lunar laser ranging studies.
The Rover payloads have an Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for deriving the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site. In the year 2019, India's maiden attempt to land a rover on Moon was unsuccessful aboard the Chandrayaan-2 mission as it got crashed on the lunar surface.
