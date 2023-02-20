India’s Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3 clears a crucial Test of Space Capability, Expected to set off in 2023

Third Lunar Mission by ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will soon launch its third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3. As per the official announcement, the spacecraft has cleared another round of its space capability tests. The EMI-EMC (Electro-Magnetic Interference/ Electro-Magnetic Compatibility) tests were successfully endured by the third spacecraft.

It is expected to set off in space by June 2023. In an official statement, the Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO notified that it is a big achievement in the realization of the satellites. The space agency also announced that one of the most crucial tests was conducted between January 31 and February 2 at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

What is EMI/EMC Test?

The EMI-EMC test is organized for satellite missions in order to ensure the functionality and productivity of spacecraft or satellite subsystems in the space environment. The compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels can also be verified through this test.

During the EMI/EMC test of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, satisfactory results came after several tests such as Launcher compatibility, Antenna Polarization of all Radio-Frequency (RF) systems, Standalone auto compatibility tests for orbital and powered descent mission phases, and Lander & Rover compatibility tests for the post-landing mission phase. The performance of the systems was ensured and there were positive outcomes in the process.

India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 achieves another milestone; Clears key test on functioning of satellite in spacehttps://t.co/G3Wka41xa6 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 20, 2023