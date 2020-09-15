Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Team 2020, Players List, Past Wins

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile For IPL 2020: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will face their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the IPL 2020 edition on September 19, 2020. The three-time IPL winners will be looking to grab their fourth title this year and avenge their 1 run loss in IPL 2019 edition.

CSK has been in news since the very start of the IPL 2020 season but for all not so positive reasons. The MSD- led CSK team has been the last one to hit the practice nets after 13 members tested positive for COVID-19 after they arrived in the UAE. Among those who tested positive include two players- frontline seamer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The team also lost two of its key senior players- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament opener - CSK vs MI- as it has been over a year since MS Dhoni last featured in a cricket match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile - IPL 2020

Captain- MS Dhoni

Coach – Stephen Fleming

Batting coach – Michael Hussey

Bowling coach – Laxmipathy Balaji

Fielding coach – Rajiv Kumar

Chennai Super Kings owner: India Cements

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad 2020: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karan Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla and R Sai Kishor.

Foreign Players: Dwayne Bravo (WI), Faf du Plessis (SA), Imran Tahir (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Shane Watson (Aus), Sam Curran (Eng), Josh Hazlewood (Aus).

Batsman Wicket-Keeper/ Batsman All-rounders Bowlers Faf du Plesis MS Dhoni (C) Ravindra Jadeja Imran Tahir Shane Watson Ruturaj Gaikwad Kedar Jadhav Lungi Ngidi Ambati Rayudu N Jagadeesan Dwayne Bravo Shardul Thakur Murali Vijay Mitchell Santner Josh Hazlewood Sam Curran Deepak Chahar Piyush Chawla Karan Sharma Monu Kumar R Sai Kishor KM Asif

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Past Wins

Year Against Result 2010 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs 2011 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings won by 58 runs 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- Top Records