Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Team 2020, Players List, Past Wins
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile IPL 2020: The three-time IPL winners led by MS Dhoni will be looking to grab their fourth title this year and avenge their 1 run loss in IPL 2019 edition. Get all details regarding Chennai Super Kings Team 2020, Players list, Top Records, Past Wins, Stats and Team History here.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile For IPL 2020: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will face their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the IPL 2020 edition on September 19, 2020. The three-time IPL winners will be looking to grab their fourth title this year and avenge their 1 run loss in IPL 2019 edition.
CSK has been in news since the very start of the IPL 2020 season but for all not so positive reasons. The MSD- led CSK team has been the last one to hit the practice nets after 13 members tested positive for COVID-19 after they arrived in the UAE. Among those who tested positive include two players- frontline seamer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The team also lost two of its key senior players- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament opener - CSK vs MI- as it has been over a year since MS Dhoni last featured in a cricket match.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile - IPL 2020
Captain- MS Dhoni
Coach – Stephen Fleming
Batting coach – Michael Hussey
Bowling coach – Laxmipathy Balaji
Fielding coach – Rajiv Kumar
Chennai Super Kings owner: India Cements
Chennai Super Kings Full Squad 2020: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karan Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla and R Sai Kishor.
Foreign Players: Dwayne Bravo (WI), Faf du Plessis (SA), Imran Tahir (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Shane Watson (Aus), Sam Curran (Eng), Josh Hazlewood (Aus).
Batsman
Wicket-Keeper/ Batsman
All-rounders
Bowlers
Faf du Plesis
MS Dhoni (C)
Ravindra Jadeja
Imran Tahir
Shane Watson
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Kedar Jadhav
Lungi Ngidi
Ambati Rayudu
N Jagadeesan
Dwayne Bravo
Shardul Thakur
Murali Vijay
Mitchell Santner
Josh Hazlewood
Sam Curran
Deepak Chahar
Piyush Chawla
Karan Sharma
Monu Kumar
R Sai Kishor
KM Asif
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Past Wins
Year
Against
Result
2010
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
2011
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings won by 58 runs
2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- Top Records
Year
Final Position
2008
Runners-up
2009
Semi-Finalists
2010
Champions
2011
Champions
2012
Runners-up
2013
Runners-up
2014
Playoffs
2015
Runners-up
2018
Champions
2019
Runners-up