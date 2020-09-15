Study at Home
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile For IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Team 2020, Players List, Past Wins

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile IPL 2020: The three-time IPL winners led by MS Dhoni will be looking to grab their fourth title this year and avenge their 1 run loss in IPL 2019 edition. Get all details regarding Chennai Super Kings Team 2020, Players list, Top Records, Past Wins, Stats and Team History here. 

Sep 15, 2020 22:42 IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile For IPL 2020: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will face their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the IPL 2020 edition on September 19, 2020. The three-time IPL winners will be looking to grab their fourth title this year and avenge their 1 run loss in IPL 2019 edition.

CSK has been in news since the very start of the IPL 2020 season but for all not so positive reasons. The MSD- led CSK team has been the last one to hit the practice nets after 13 members tested positive for COVID-19 after they arrived in the UAE. Among those who tested positive include two players- frontline seamer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The team also lost two of its key senior players- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament opener - CSK vs MI- as it has been over a year since MS Dhoni last featured in a cricket match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Team Profile - IPL 2020

Captain- MS Dhoni 

Coach – Stephen Fleming

Batting coach – Michael Hussey

Bowling coach – Laxmipathy Balaji

Fielding coach – Rajiv Kumar

Chennai Super Kings owner: India Cements

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad 2020: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karan Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla and R Sai Kishor.

Foreign Players: Dwayne Bravo (WI), Faf du Plessis (SA), Imran Tahir (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Shane Watson (Aus), Sam Curran (Eng), Josh Hazlewood (Aus).

Batsman

Wicket-Keeper/ Batsman

All-rounders

Bowlers 

Faf du Plesis

MS Dhoni (C)

Ravindra Jadeja

Imran Tahir

Shane Watson

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Kedar Jadhav

Lungi Ngidi

Ambati Rayudu

N Jagadeesan

Dwayne Bravo

Shardul Thakur

Murali Vijay

 

Mitchell Santner

Josh Hazlewood

 

 

Sam Curran

Deepak Chahar

 

 

 

Piyush Chawla

 

 

 

Karan Sharma

 

 

 

Monu Kumar

 

 

 

R Sai Kishor

 

 

 

KM Asif

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Past Wins

Year

Against

Result

2010

Mumbai Indians 

Chennai Super Kings won  by 22 runs 

2011

Royal Challengers Bangalore 

Chennai Super Kings won by 58 runs

2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- Top Records

Year

Final Position

2008

Runners-up

2009

Semi-Finalists

2010

Champions

2011

Champions

2012

Runners-up

2013

Runners-up

2014

Playoffs

2015

Runners-up

2018

Champions

2019

Runners-up

 

