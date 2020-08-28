CII launches AI forum, to be headed by IBM’s Sandip Patel

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) launched a new forum on Artificial Intelligence which will be chaired by the Managing Director IBM India and South Asia, Sandip Patel.

The AI forum by CII will focus on building a strong Artificial Intelligence ecosystem in India and will encourage public-private partnerships in research and development.

The forum will also facilitate the pilot implementation of AI solutions in priority sectors. The sectors that have been prioritized for 2020 are retail, banking, and financial services industries (BFSI), manufacturing (automotive), and social (healthcare).

Objective of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forum:

The Artificial Intelligence Forum apart from building a strong AI ecosystem in India by building awareness at scale, will also enhance capabilities by skilling and reskilling the workforce for the future. Its focus will also be on working with the government in shaping regulatory regime and conducive policy.

Sandip Patel on AI forum:

The Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia, Sandip Patel, who will be heading the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forum commented on the development by stating that as the economy moves into the recovery and revival phase, the transformational potential of AI-driven solutions can be used to support India’s growth in a big way.

He further added that CII AI Forum will look at the initiatives to promote local innovations. This will further make AI adoption a reality and the national agenda of Make in India and Digital India for India and the World.

The forum will also be working on the policies to embed the transparency and trust into AI applications and processes, it will be a critical step in realising the true promise of the technology for society, business, and the world.