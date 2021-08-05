Combinations of Sputnik V components with three other COVID-19 vaccines show favourable results: RDIF Study

The Russian Direct Investment Fund announced on August 4, 2021, that the combination of the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine with other COVID vaccines by Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Moderna has shown favourable results.

The official statement by RDIF informed that it took the lead in initiating the partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct the joint studies of a combination of the first component of Sputnik V with foreign COVID-19 vaccines.

#RDIF announces initial safety results of the world’s first study of a combination between the @AstraZeneca vaccine (developed jointly with the @UniofOxford) and the first component of the @sputnikvaccine (Sputnik Light vaccine) in #Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/tSvDNYKAbf — RDIF (@rdif_press) July 30, 2021

Mix & Match of COVID vaccines: What the latest study state?

A study conducted in Argentina showed that the heterogenous boosting approach (vaccine cocktail using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V Vaccine, which is also the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19.

This approach proved successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against the COVID-19 virus.

121 volunteers corresponding to the Russian Vaccine combination groups were analyzed in these regimens:

1. Sputnik Light/AstraZeneca

2. Sputnik Light/Moderna

3. Sputnik Light/Sinopharm

4. Sputnik Light/Sputnik Light compared to control group Sputnik V 1 Comp./Sputnik V 2 Comp.

What was the result? The CEO of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev informed that the studies conducted by Argentina and other countries have proved that the Sputnik V Light vaccine can be effectively used in combination with other vaccines. He further added that this approach is the most promising one to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the new strains of the virus emerging around the world.

Russia offers vaccine cooperation:

While speaking of the successful trial, Dmitriev said that Russia is the country that has offered vaccine cooperation to other producers to conduct joint mix and match studies.

He said that the Russian Direct Investment Fund is ready to partner with other producers for further mix and match studies of the COVID vaccines in other parts of the world.