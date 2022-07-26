Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG 2022- Know Why Here

Commonwealth Games 2022: Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury, which he sustained during the finals of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon.

This was confirmed by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, who said that Neeraj Chopra will not take part in Commonwealth Games 2022. "He is not fit as he got injured in the finals of the World Athletic Championships. He informed us about this," he added.

Neeraj Chopra's withdrawal from the Commonwealth Games 2022 is a huge blow to India's medal chances in javelin throw. The star javelin thrower recently won India's first-ever silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon with a throw of 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt.

He had become the second Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, who was the first-ever Indian to win a medal at the event when she won bronze in the 2003 Paris Championships.

Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a 🥈medal for India at the #WCHOregon22. Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition.



Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/co2mGrx3Em — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 25, 2022

Neeraj Chopra New Record

Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record with a sterling performance in the Diamond League Meet in Stockholm on June 30, 2022 with a throw of 89.94 meters. He had won silver in the event.

He broke his own previous record of 89.30m that he had set at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland earlier on June 14, finishing with a silver medal.

The Paavo Nurmi Games was Chopra's first International competition since his historic Gold medal-winning throw of 87.58 meters at Tokyo Olympics.

He had followed it up with a gold medal in the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland with a throw of 86.69m on June 18, 2022.

