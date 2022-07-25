World Athletics Championships 2022 India: Neeraj Chopra becomes first-ever Indian to win silver at World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships 2022 India: Olmpic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra became the first-ever Indian athlete to win gold at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022. He secured the silver medal with a throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals.

Neeraj Chopra's winning throw came in his fourth attempt. He had started the final event with a foul throw, followed by throws of 82.39m and 86.37m. He finally recorded the distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt and came in contention for the silver medal.

Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold medal in the event with a throw of 90.54m. The other Indian in the final event, World Championships debutant Rohit Yadav finished at the 10th position with throws of 78.72m, 78.05m and 77.95m.

We are very happy that his hard work has paid off. We were certain that he would win a medal at this event: Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra's mother on her son winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championships pic.twitter.com/tykE3ljlF9 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Speaking after winning the silver medal, Neerah Chopra said, "While conditions were not good & the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country."

He added saying that the competition was tough and competitors were throwing on good average so, it became challenging. "I learnt a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus&concentrate on my training," he said.

Oregon,USA | Competition was tough, competitors were throwing on good average, it became challenging. I learnt a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus&concentrate on my training: Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/3qLBza4Ah8 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Speaking on Anderson's win, Chopra said, "It might have looked easy but Anderson must have put in huge effort to cross 90 metres... He is world lead this year, throwing very good throws, several above 90 meters. I am happy he has worked so hard. This is good for me too, I have good competition."

He also added that he didn't feel pressured by the fact that he is an Olympic champion. He said he believed in himself after the third throw and made a comeback to win silver. "I would try to change the colour of the medal next time," Chopra added.

Oregon, USA | I didn't feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback & won silver, it felt good. I would try to change the colour of the medal next time: Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/Bg3xU9LRl6 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra becomes second Indian to win medal at World Athletics Championships

While Neeraj Chopra is the first-ever Indian to win silver medal in the World Athletics Championships, he is the second Indian track and field athlete to have a podium finish.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first-ever Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after she won the bronze medal in 2003 Paris Championships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the great accomplishment by Neeraj Chopra saying, "This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!



Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter saying, "Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins Silver in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event !"

Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak!



• Wins 🥈in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships!



Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event !



Watch this 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/YF455oople — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2022

World Athletics Championships 2022 India Results

While Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men's javelin finals, the other Indian who was in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished 10th.

Eldhose Paul, who had become the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships at Eugene, Oregon finished 9th. His best jump in the finals was 16.79m which came in his second attempt and narrowly missed top eight placement after the third round.

