Conrad Sangma vows today as 13th CM of Meghalaya along with 11 Cabinet Ministers

On March 07, 2023 (Tuesday) the National People's Party leader Conrad Sangma committed to the position of Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Along with him, 11 others took oath including two Deputy Chief Ministers for the second consecutive term while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present for the oath-taking ceremony in Shillong.

Also, State Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to the 12-member council of ministers. The council comprises NPP's Prestone Tynsong and BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek. Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar undertook the responsibilities as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Meghalaya Oath-Taking Ceremony

In total, eight Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the National People's Party (NPP) whereas two from the UDP and one each from the BJP along with the HSPDP Party supervised the oath of secrecy as ministers in Sangma's cabinet at Raj Bhavan.

Along with PM Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister with NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the officials who were present on the occasion.

NPP Party members who took charge as the Cabinet Ministers include Marcuise N. Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal. Furthermore, BJP's AL Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as Ministers during the event organised today.

Voting Results

Sangma attended a prayer meeting with all Cabinet Ministers earlier on March 07 and afterwards they all reached Raj Bhavan for the oath ceremony. With the support of 45 MLAs and two of the BJP, the NPP-led federation asserted to form the government in the Meghalaya state.

Conrad Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak. According to the assembly poll results announced on March 02, 2023, the United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats.

While Congress won 5 seats, Trinamool Congress who admitted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly also received 5 seats.

Talking about the BJP, the People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party, got 2 seats each. Voice of the People Party obtained 4 seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates however BJP and NPP fought the assembly polls separately.

Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-2.0

Conrad Sangma who acquires the Meghalaya CM position for the second time proclaimed that the alliance will be named the “Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-2.0”. The results of the Meghalaya elections which were held in 2023 came out on March 02, 2023, and polling took place on February 27, 2023.

Meghalaya has a total number of 60 assembly seats but polling in the Sohiong Constituency was suspended after the demise of UDP nominee HDR Lyngdoh. The NPP Party wins 26 seats in the recently concluded elections while its partner the BJP wins only 2 assembly segments. Two HSPDP MLAs won the elections and are committed to their support to the NPP-BJP consortium which also involves other 2 Independent Legislators.

UDP and PDF are the two major regional parties. Both of them joined in to give their support to the NPP-led alliance on March 05. This led to a significant increase in the number of MLAs advocating the Sangma-led coalition to 45.

As far as the differences with the BJP are concerned, Sangma stated that despite the disparities that arise, it is important to note that both parties must work together and find a way to peacefully resolve issues. He also makes sure that the partners will have better coordination in the form of a team in future. The House meeting is scheduled for March 9, 2023, for the forthcoming election of the speaker.

