Coronavirus Live Updates: 547 Fresh Cases, 30 Deaths in 12 Hours, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus Live Updates: The United Nations Security Council met in the early hours of today to discuss the COVID-19 and the global crisis that has ensued with it. At the end of the meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the Coronavirus pandemic as the greatest threat the world has faced since the creation of United Nations. He said that every country is poised to suffer great devastation and consequences due to it. He also called upon countries to unite in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 6400 mark on Thursday. Currently, there are around 6,412 cases in the country, which include 5,709 active cases and 503 patients who have fully recovered and been discharged. COVID-19 death toll in India also rise sharply to 199.

Stay tuned for live updates on Coronavirus in India.

Live Update @ 11 AM: UP Govt to give Rs 1000 to construction workers

In the light of prolonged lockdown and its impact on daily wage earners and workers, UP Government has decided to extend a helping hand to them. As per latest update, Yogi Adityanath led UP Government will give Rs 1000 each to construction workers to help them meet their financial requirements amid the crisis. As part of this initiative, more than 11 lakh construction workers in the state have been provided Rs 1,000 each in their accounts in the first phase.

Live Update @ 10:45 AM: Cases in Rajasthan rise to 489

Going by the updates coming from the state, the total number of positive coronavirus case sin Rajasthan has reached 489. According to Rajasthan Health Department, 26 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state.

Live Update @ 10:30 AM: 46 Fresh Cases Reported in Gujarat

Media reports indicate that COVID-19 cases in Gujarat showed a surge on Thursday, with 46 fresh cases of Coronavirus infection being reported from across the state. As per reports, of the 46 new cases, 11 cases were reported from Ahmebabad, 17 from Vadodara, 2 in Patan, 5 in Rajkot, 2 in Kutch, 4 each in Bharuch and Bhavnagar while 1 case was reported from Gandhinagar.

Live Update @ 10 AM: Death Toll in US crosses 16000 mark

With over 1700 reported deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall death toll due to Coronavirus infections in the United States has crossed 16000 mark. The deadly virus has claimed lives of over 16000 American, which makes it second highest in the world after Italy. Currently, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported from across the US stands at 4.6 lakh. Within the US, New York Metropolitan Area, comprising of New Jersey and Connecticut, has emerged as the epicentre, with over 2.2 lakh cases and 9000+ deaths.

Live Update @ 9:30 AM: 9 Areas in Gurugram Sealed

Haryana Government has decided to declare 9 areas in Gurugram as containment zones for COVID-19 cases. Entry and exit from these areas is completely restricted to avoid spread of coronavirus infection to the adjoining areas.

Live Update @ 9:15 AM: 547 Fresh Cases, 30 Deaths in 12 Hours, says Health Ministry

According to the update provided by Health Ministry, a total of 547 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from across the country in last 12 hours. During the same time period, 30 Deaths have also been reported. The rising number of Coronavirus infection and the death-toll comes as an alarm for health authorities as the 21-day lockdown period is to end in next 4 days on 14th April 2020.

Live Update @ 9:00 AM: Israel PM thanks PM Modi for sending medicines

After US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also expressed gratitude towards ‘Dear Friend’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Netanyahu thanked PM Modi for sending the 5 Tonne Cargo of essential medical supplies which included anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine.

Live Update @ 8:45 AM: Cases in India soar past 6400 mark

On Thrusday, India continued to show surge of positive cases for COVID-19. According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry, the total number of Coronavirus cases in India reached 6412 mark yesterday while the death toll grew to 199. The total includes 5,709 active cases and 503 patients who have fully recovered and been discharged.

Live Update @ 8:15 AM: Pandemic may harm progress on gender equality: UN Chief

Further in his address to the Security Council, UN Chief also said that the pandemic threatened not only loss of lives but also the progress made by the world on several other social issues including gender equality. He said that COVID 19 might “reverse the limited but important progress that has been made on gender equality and women’s rights.”

Live Update @ 8 AM: UNSC Meet on COVID-19

Today, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held its first meeting to discuss the global crisis that has ensued since then outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting of the world body was chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at its New York Headquarters. He said that COVID-19 is the greatest threat faced by the world since the creation of United Nations and every country is poised to suffer great devastations due to the pandemic. At the meeting UN Chief called for a unified response to the global health crisis from the world leaders.