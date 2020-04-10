Swachhata App’s revised version launched for COVID-19 queries

Swachhata App’s revised and upgraded version has been launched by The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The revised version will handle the queries specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updated version of the app was launched at a video meet under the chairmanship of MoHUA’s secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra. The meet was held with all the Union Territories, State Governments and Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

The additional 9 categories for the complaints specific to COVID-19 on the app has been added. The app is known as an effective digital tool for the citizens to play an active role in the cleanliness of their cities and increase the accountability of ULB’s.

Objective:

The updated version of the Swachhata app has been launched to provide support to the citizens in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The additional categories for complaints specific to COVID-19 will help the citizens and the issues they are facing in the present time.

Key Highlights:

• The revised version of the app will essentially be benefitted from its popularity and huge user base.

• A popular grievance redressal tool for citizens under Swachh Bharat Mission has over 1.7 crore + urban users across the country.

• The addition of new categories will not impact the existing ones and citizens will be able to post their grievances in either of the categories.

• The step to launch the revised version of the Swachhata app is taken to ensure the safety and well- being of the citizens.

Additional 9 categories in Swachhata App:

• Request for fogging/sanitation

• Lockdown

• Report suspected case

• Request Food

• Request Shelter

• Medicine

• Assistance

• Violation of Quarantine

• Waste Pick up from the quarantine area

About Swachhata App:

Swachhata app is a digital platform for complaints by the citizens related to the sanitation and cleanliness of the area they are living in.

It is an initiative of Swachh Bharat Mission in association with The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The core idea is to initiate a citizen’s participation and engagement in solving the Swachh Bharat complaints.