COVID-19: ICMR approves TB machines for the tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved the use of Diagnostic machines for COVID-19 tests on April 4, 2020. The machines were used to test drug-resistant Tuberculosis (TB).

ICMR had recommended the use of the Truenat beta CoV test on Truelab Workstation as a screening test. It has also approved the use of US-FDA approved real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) systems such as GeneXpert and Roche Cobas- 6800/800 in emergency situations.

Truenat Machines

• Truenat is a small machine that is battery operated and requires minimal training. It can also be easily used in a smaller setting.

• The sample of the throat and the nasal swab is collected by the trained technicians wearing personal protective equipment,

• The machine can easily give the result between 30-60 minutes.

• Up to 32 to 48 samples of multiple diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, and TB can run in a four-way in Truenat machines.

• Out of the available 800 machines, 150-200 are two-way and can easily handle 16-24 samples.

• There are 50 machines and the remaining are single-way machines that can easily process 8-12 samples at a time.

• The cost of a test on Truenat machines will be of Rs 1000-Rs.1500.

Background of Molibo Diagnostics:

• Molbio Diagnostics manufactures Truenat machines.

• It plans on expanding its manufacturing capacity and is awaiting the Government directives on the number of machines and tests that are needed in each state.

• Malibo Diagnostics have already over 800 Truenat machines across India out of which 400 Truenat machines were in Government setups.

• The testing platforms that were used for TB will remain the same but there will be a need to equip these centers with COVID-19 kits.

• As per the Molibo Diagnostics executive, close touch with states is continued in order to scale up the manufacturing of diagnostics machines.