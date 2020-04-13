Coronavirus India Helpline Number: List of Centre & State Phone Numbers, Email IDs for COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the lives of people worldwide with the national and state borders shut and lockdown imposed across the country. The COVID-19 lockdown in India resulted into a sense of uncertainty and panic among the people. Considering this, the Central Government as well as all the state governments have launched COVID-19 dedicated helpline numbers to help people safeguard themselves against the highly infectious virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too shared a Whatsapp Helpdesk Number 9013151515 for the ease of public.

These central and state helpline numbers and email IDs provide citizens with the right and authentic information on the Coronavirus. The information is provided on the basis of advisory issued by the governments and health agencies including the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Let's have a look at the Coronavirus helpline number and email IDs for India as well as for all states:

Coronavirus Helpline Number for India

Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046

Toll-free number: 1075

Email ID : ncov2019@gov.in and ncov2019@gmail.com

Whatsapp Helpdesk Number: 9013151515

Email ID for technical query: technicalquery.covid19@gov.in

State Helpline Numbers for Coronavirus

States Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978 Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743 Assam 6913347770 Bihar 104 Chhattisgarh 104 Goa 104 Gujarat 104 Haryana 8558893911 Himachal Pradesh 104 Jharkhand 104 Karnataka 104 Kerala 0471-2552056 Madhya Pradesh 104 Maharashtra 020-26127394 Manipur 3852411668 Meghalaya 108 Mizoram 102 Nagaland 7005539653 Odisha 9439994859 Punjab 104 Rajasthan 0141-2225624 Sikkim 104 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500 Telangana 104 Tripura 0381-2315879 Uttarakhand 104 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145 West Bengal 3323412600, 1800313444222 Union Territories Andaman and Nicobar Islands 03192-232102 Chandigarh 9779558282 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104 Delhi 011-22307145 Jammu & Kashmir 1912520982, 0194-2440283 Ladakh 1982256462 Lakshadweed 104 Puducherry 104

The Government is taking every possible step to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus such as Janta Curfew, country-wide lockdown, sealing of hotspots and others. All the schools, colleges and offices, except essential services, are closed.

If you want to know about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus in Delhi, Maharashtra or any other state or UT, then contact the helpline number of the specific state and get to know everything. Even you can know about the services you can avail of during the COVID-19 lockdown and services which will not be available.