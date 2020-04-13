Study at Home
Coronavirus India Helpline Number: List of Centre & State Phone Numbers, Email IDs for COVID-19

Coronavirus Helpline Number India: Get here full list of phone numbers, Whatsapp numbers and Email IDs of central as well as State Governments to get information or any help on COVID-19 pandemic.

Apr 13, 2020 19:34 IST
Coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the lives of people worldwide with the national and state borders shut and lockdown imposed across the country. The COVID-19 lockdown in India resulted into a sense of uncertainty and panic among the people. Considering this, the Central Government as well as all the state governments have launched COVID-19 dedicated helpline numbers to help people safeguard themselves against the highly infectious virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too shared a Whatsapp Helpdesk Number 9013151515 for the ease of public.

These central and state helpline numbers and email IDs provide citizens with the right and authentic information on the Coronavirus. The information is provided on the basis of advisory issued by the governments and health agencies including the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Let's have a look at the Coronavirus helpline number and email IDs for India as well as for all states:

Coronavirus Helpline Number for India

Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046

Toll-free number: 1075

Email ID : ncov2019@gov.in and ncov2019@gmail.com

Whatsapp Helpdesk Number: 9013151515

Email ID for technical query: technicalquery.covid19@gov.in

State Helpline Numbers for Coronavirus

States

Andhra Pradesh

0866-2410978

Arunachal Pradesh

9436055743

Assam

6913347770

Bihar

104

Chhattisgarh

104

Goa

104

Gujarat

104

Haryana

8558893911 

Himachal Pradesh

104

Jharkhand

104

Karnataka

104

Kerala

0471-2552056 

Madhya Pradesh

104

Maharashtra

020-26127394 

Manipur

3852411668 

Meghalaya

108

Mizoram

102 

Nagaland

7005539653 

Odisha

9439994859 

Punjab

104 

Rajasthan

0141-2225624 

Sikkim

104 

Tamil Nadu

044-29510500 

Telangana

104 

Tripura

0381-2315879 

Uttarakhand

104 

Uttar Pradesh

18001805145 

West Bengal

3323412600, 1800313444222

Union Territories 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

03192-232102

Chandigarh

9779558282

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

104

Delhi

011-22307145

Jammu & Kashmir

1912520982, 0194-2440283

Ladakh

1982256462

Lakshadweed

104

Puducherry

104

The Government is taking every possible step to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus such as Janta Curfew, country-wide lockdown, sealing of hotspots and others. All the schools, colleges and offices, except essential services, are closed.

If you want to know about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus in Delhi, Maharashtra or any other state or UT, then contact the helpline number of the specific state and get to know everything. Even you can know about the services you can avail of during the COVID-19 lockdown and services which will not be available.

