Coronavirus India Helpline Number: List of Centre & State Phone Numbers, Email IDs for COVID-19
Coronavirus Helpline Number India: Get here full list of phone numbers, Whatsapp numbers and Email IDs of central as well as State Governments to get information or any help on COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the lives of people worldwide with the national and state borders shut and lockdown imposed across the country. The COVID-19 lockdown in India resulted into a sense of uncertainty and panic among the people. Considering this, the Central Government as well as all the state governments have launched COVID-19 dedicated helpline numbers to help people safeguard themselves against the highly infectious virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too shared a Whatsapp Helpdesk Number 9013151515 for the ease of public.
These central and state helpline numbers and email IDs provide citizens with the right and authentic information on the Coronavirus. The information is provided on the basis of advisory issued by the governments and health agencies including the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Let's have a look at the Coronavirus helpline number and email IDs for India as well as for all states:
Coronavirus Helpline Number for India
Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046
Toll-free number: 1075
Email ID : ncov2019@gov.in and ncov2019@gmail.com
Whatsapp Helpdesk Number: 9013151515
Email ID for technical query: technicalquery.covid19@gov.in
State Helpline Numbers for Coronavirus
|
States
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
0866-2410978
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
9436055743
|
Assam
|
6913347770
|
Bihar
|
104
|
Chhattisgarh
|
104
|
Goa
|
104
|
Gujarat
|
104
|
Haryana
|
8558893911
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
104
|
Jharkhand
|
104
|
Karnataka
|
104
|
Kerala
|
0471-2552056
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
104
|
Maharashtra
|
020-26127394
|
Manipur
|
3852411668
|
Meghalaya
|
108
|
Mizoram
|
102
|
Nagaland
|
7005539653
|
Odisha
|
9439994859
|
Punjab
|
104
|
Rajasthan
|
0141-2225624
|
Sikkim
|
104
|
Tamil Nadu
|
044-29510500
|
Telangana
|
104
|
Tripura
|
0381-2315879
|
Uttarakhand
|
104
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
18001805145
|
West Bengal
|
3323412600, 1800313444222
|
Union Territories
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
03192-232102
|
Chandigarh
|
9779558282
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|
104
|
Delhi
|
011-22307145
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
1912520982, 0194-2440283
|
Ladakh
|
1982256462
|
Lakshadweed
|
104
|
Puducherry
|
104
The Government is taking every possible step to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus such as Janta Curfew, country-wide lockdown, sealing of hotspots and others. All the schools, colleges and offices, except essential services, are closed.
If you want to know about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus in Delhi, Maharashtra or any other state or UT, then contact the helpline number of the specific state and get to know everything. Even you can know about the services you can avail of during the COVID-19 lockdown and services which will not be available.