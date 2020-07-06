Is Coronavirus Airborne?: Scientists claim COVID-19 can spread through Air; Know what you can do to avoid it: Check Details

COVID-19 is Airborne: Around 239 scientists of 32 countries claim that there is evidence of the spread of novel Coronavirus through the droplets suspended in air by infected person. Scientists, in their Open Letter to WHO, claim that whether carried in the air by large droplets when a person sneezes or by smaller droplets when a person speaks or coughs, Coronavirus is borne in air and can infect nearby people when inhaled. In their Open Letter, scientists ask the World Health Organization (WHO) to revise its recommendations for the containment of highly contagious COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers plan to publish the Open Letter in a scientific journal in next few days. The letter contains the evidence showing that smaller particles in air can infect people.

As per the WHO guidelines, the Coronavirus spreads from person to person through the droplets from the mouth or nose of COVID-19 infected person, when he coughs, sneezes or speaks. As per the New York Times, the agency said that the evidence of virus being airborne is not convincing enough.

What if COVID-19 is Airborne?

If Coronavirus comes out to be Airborne, it would significantly impact the spread of the pandemic, especially at the crowded places with poor or minimal ventilation.If the theory comes out to be true, people might need to wear masks indoors as well.

Doctors & healthcare professionals may require N95 masks to carry out their duties. Schools, education institutions hospitals, residences, and offices will then be required to ensure proper ventilation in their premises.

How did the Coronavirus originate?

The novel Coronavirus originated in December 2019 in China's Wuhan City. The disease is highly contagious and spreads from person to person. The virus that caused the Coronavirus is known as SARS‐CoV‐2 and has a natural origin, as per the scientists. The early cases of the virus were reported by people who visited the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market of China.

Can person get infected by Coronavirus through droplets suspended in air?

As per the studies published earlier by researchers, the COVID-19 virus survives for nearly 3 hours in air through the air-suspended droplets when a Coronavirus positive patient coughs, sneezes or even speaks.