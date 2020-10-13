COVID-19 rising alarmingly, last four days witnessed the largest spike: WHO Chief

The Head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed on October 12, 2020, that COVID-19 cases all over the world have been increasing at an alarming rate and the last four days have witnessed the largest spike of infected cases.

He added that an increase has been observed in the number of cases of COVID-19 pandemic, especially in America and Europe who have reported the highest numbers.

WHO Chief also pointed out that some of the cities have done well in tackling the pandemic and have reported an increase of hospitalization. He added that they have successfully prevented or controlled the widespread transmission with proven measures. As per the latest tally, a total of 37.4 million cases have been reported to WHO.

Caution against herd immunity:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO head while talking about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also cautioned about the idea of herd immunity. It refers to the protective barrier which is achieved through the vaccination of a certain percentage of the population rather than exposing them to the virus.

"There has been some discussion about the concept of reaching so-called “herd immunity” by letting the virus spread.



Herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 12, 2020

WHO Chief informed that herd immunity has never been used as an effective strategy as a response to an outbreak, let alone a pandemic, in the history of public health. It is ethically and scientifically problematic.

Distribution of vaccine on the basis ‘ACT-Accelerator and its partners’:

The WHO Head also informed about the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. On the question of distribution, he mentioned that after a vaccine of COVID-19 is developed, it will be distributed on the basis of the principles agreed upon by the ‘ACT-Accelerator (Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator) and its partners’.

He further added that the purpose is to ensure that the initial supply will be used wisely and that the vulnerable and essential population is protected from the virus.

About ACT-Accelerator and its partners:

It is a global initiative which aims at speeding up the development and production of all the COVID-19 tool and treatments and ensure their equitable access. ACT-Accelerator is a G-20 initiative that was announced on April 20, 2020.

COVAX (COVID-19 vaccine Global Access) is also one of the three pillars of ACT-Accelerator, the other is Diagnostics and therapeutics. Over 170 countries and economies representing 90% of the global population have come together for the initiative.