COVID-19 tracking app ‘Aarogya Setu’ launched by the government

Aarogya Setu, India’s first comprehensive COVID-19 tracking app, was launched by the central government on April 2, 2020. The app will help people get connected with health services to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Aarogya Setu app can be downloaded from the Google play store and Apple app store and is now available on Android phones and iPhones in India. Unlike the other two apps, MyGov app and Corona Kavach, which are also COVID-19 tracking apps, Aarogya Setu is different in its features and functioning.

Objective

The aim of Aarogya Setu app is to reach out to the users and inform them regarding the risks, best practices and relevant advisories for the containment of COVID-19.

Aarogya Setu: Key Features

• Aarogya Setu app uses Bluetooth and GPS to inform regarding the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

• GPS will track your real-time location and Bluetooth will track if and when you come in close proximity with someone with COVID-19.

• Aarogya Setu will keep tracking your vicinity as long as the location action setting is set to ‘always’.

• If one is possibly exposed and chooses to share it online, this data will be shared only with the government and not with any third parties.

• Aarogya Setu will have access to the government’s database of known cases.

How to use Aarogya Setu App?

The users can easily register through their phone numbers. The registered number will receive an OTP. Other details such as name, age can also be shared but it is entirely optional.

Benefits of Aarogya Setu App

• The app includes do’s and don’ts along with other safety measures.

• It gives information about COVID-19.

• In the case of exposure, it will direct the person to the nearest COVID-19 help centre.

• The app supports 11 languages including Hindi and Marathi.

• The app shows real-time tweets by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India in its social media feed.