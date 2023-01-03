Current Affairs in Short: 03 January 2023
Domestic systematically important bank: RBI issued D-SIBs list
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published its list of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) for 2021 on Monday.
- According to the central bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank are still classified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) in accordance with the 2020 list.
- The extra Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for DSIBs was phased in beginning April 1, 2016, and was completely implemented from the beginning of April 1, 2019.
Sweden took over Presidency of Council of European Union for first six months of 2023
- Sweden assumed the Presidency of the European Union Council for the first six months of the year on January 1, 2023, succeeding the Czech Republic, which led the Council in the second half of 2022.
- Sweden is taking up the Presidency of the Council for the third time.
- The EU Council Presidency is rotated every six months among EU Member States.
27 Indians abroad to receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards
- Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards have been announced for this year. 27 people were chosen on January 2, 2023, the highest honour for overseas Indians.
- The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8 to 10, 2023.
- The President will present the honours during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas festivities' valedictory session. A jury-cum-awards committee led by the vice president selected the honorees.
PM Modi inaugurates 108th Indian Science Congress
- The 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held at R.T.M. Nagpur University in Nagpur, Maharashtra, from January 3-7, 2023.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Science Congress through video conferencing on January 3, 2023.
- ISC 2023 is the first major scientific event to be held in India this year.
