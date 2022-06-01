Current Affairs in Short: 1 June 2022
Current Affairs in Short
UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of Ram Mandir’s ‘Garbha Griha’
- The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath performed the Shila Pujan ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on May 1, 2022.
- The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple’s Grabha Griha and placed the first carved stone.
- The seers and saints from across the country were invited for the occasion. Later he also inaugurated Shri Ramlala Sadan, a Dravidian-Style temple, at the site.
- As per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is also in charge for the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.
West Bengal Government to give gun salute to singer KK
- The Government of West Bengal will give a gun salute to singer who passed away on May 31, 2022, in Kolkata after a live concert.
- The news was announced by the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. The gun salute will be given at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata in the presence of the Chief Minister.
- KK who is one of the most popular singers of Hindi Cinema passed away after he fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata.
- The mortal remains of the singer have been kept at SSKM hospital where the postmortem will be done.
ED summons Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 1 summoned the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald Case.
- The case was closed by the investigating agency in 2015. The move by ED was followed by the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress treasurer Prawan Bansal in April 2022.
- The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.
- The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and the financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of AJL and YIL.
Government restrictions on sugar exports come into effect from today
- The Government’s ban on sugar export has come into effect starting from June 1, 2022.
- The ban will continue till the end of the festive season in October this year. India is the largest producer of Sugar in the world but it also consumes most of the sweetener it produces.
- Last week, the Government of India decided to put a cap on sugar exports to ensure domestic availability.
Passenger train service flagged off between India and Bangladesh
- The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Railway Minister of Bangladesh Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujon flagged off Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka virtually.
- The Railway Minister said that the relation between India and Bangladesh is based upon the shared heritage, shared present and shared future between the two countries.
- The Dhaka-Jalpaiguri Mitali Express is also the third Bangladesh-India Passenger Train service.
- The train will run two days a week on Sunday and Wednesday from New Jalpaiguri junction and from Dhaka Cantonment the train will run every Monday and Thursday.
