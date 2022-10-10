Current Affairs in Short: 10 October 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Union Minister Anurag Thakur nominates Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to join the ‘Kick Off the dream’ Campaign
- The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has nominated the Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Actor Ajay Devgan and Athlete Neeraj Chopra to join Kick of the Dream Campaign.
- The eminent personalities have been nominated to show support for Indian female footballers who have been participating in FIFA U-17Women’s World Cup for the first time.
- The Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in a tweet, said that every Indian join in Cheer and for our girls.
- Under 17 Women’s World Cup will be held in Bhubaneshwar, Goa, and Navi Mumbai from October 11, 2022.
Renowned writer Dr. Temsula Ao passed away at 80
- Former Chairperson of Nagaland State Commission for Women, academician, renowned writer, and Padma Shri Dr. Temsula Ao passed away in Dimapur at the age of 80.
- After her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microblogging site Twitter to condole the death of the Naga literary luminary.
- Temsula Ao was awarded Padma Shri in 2017. She was known as a leading literary voice in the Northeast.
- Ao was also the recipient of the Nagaland Governor’s Award for Distinction in Literature, the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Meghalaya Governor’s Gold Medal.
Government to organise PM-National Apprenticeship Meals on October 10
- Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is organizing Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas across 280 locations in 28 States and Union Territories.
- Several local businesses have been invited to be part of the Mela to provide the local youth with an opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training.
- The participating companies will also have the chance to meet the potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on the spot.
- The melas are held on the second Monday of each to increase the employability of India’s youth.
India to host UNSC members for special meeting on counter-terrorism
- India will host the diplomats of the United Nations Security Council along with other member states for a key meeting on the counter-terrorism committee in Mumbai and New Delhi. The meeting will be held on October 28-29, 2022.
- Notably, India is currently the Chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for the year 2022.
- India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj informed that UN CTC members will also pay homage to the victims of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.
