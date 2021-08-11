Current Affairs in Short: 11 August 2021

J&K govt signs MoU with JSW Foundation restore two Mughal gardens

•Jammu & Kashmir government on August 11, 2021, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai-based JSW Foundation for restoration and conservation of two famous Mughal gardens of Kashmir, informed Javaid Ahmad Masoodi, in-charge of Mughal Gardens in Kashmir.

•The JSW Foundation will assist the J&K government in restoring two Mughal gardens in Srinagar namely Nishat and Shalimar gardens under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

•The Foundation will work under the supervision of government-appointed consultants. They are open to any corporate company to assist in the restoration of these two heritage sites. The project is expected to be completed within 1-2 years.

•Nishat and Shalimar gardens are two of the eight Mughal gardens of Kashmir. They are situated on the banks of Dal Lake and are a major tourist spot in J&K.

Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die, Monsoon session comes to end

•The Lok Sabha on August 11, 2021, was adjourned Sine Die thereby bringing the Monsoon session to an end. PM Modi was present in the House during the adjournment.

•The Monsoon session had begun on July 19, 2021, and was scheduled to go on till August 13, 2021. However, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house.

•Amid the protests from the Opposition members over the farm laws, Pegasus row, and other bills, the Question Hour in the lower house witnessed disruption.

•The Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours during the Monsoon session and its productivity was recorded at 22 per cent, said Speaker Om Birla.

•A day before the adjournment, the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2021, passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: President of India to host ‘High Tea’ for Indian Contingent

•President Ram Nath Kovind will host the ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on August 14, 2021, stated an official statement issued on August 10, 2021.

•India with a 228-strong contingent, including more than 120 athletes displayed its best-ever performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with seven medals including one gold, two silvers, and three bronze.

•India’s men’s hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a gap of 41 years.

Independence Day 2021: Indian Army installs 100-ft tall Indian National Flag in J&K

•The Indian Army on August 10, 2021, installed a 100-ft tall Indian National Flag in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir to mark the 75th Independence Day in the country.

•Lt. Gen. Y K Joshi, Army Commander Northern Command, conducted the ceremony. He also honored the next of kin of various soldiers who martyred while serving the nation.

•Gulmarg is located along the Line of Control (LoC). Back in 1965, the Pakistani troops had infiltrated the region.

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Haryana govt announces free travel for women, children

•Haryana government has announced to offer free travel facility to women and children up to the age of 15 years in the state on Raksha Bandhan this year, informed the CMO Haryana.

•Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted that the State buses will run at 50 per cent capacity. Everyone traveling will always follow COVID-19 protocols and wear masks.

•India will celebrate the Raksha Bandhan festival on August 22, 2021, wherein sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrists and exchange gifts.