Current Affairs in Short: 13 April 2020

President pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

• President Ram Nath Kovind on April 13, 2020 paid tributes to the freedom fighters who were martyred at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on this day.

• The President, in his message, said that their sacrifice can never be forgotten by the nation and their courage and patriotism continues to inspire people.

• The tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919 when Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered British troops to open fire on an unarmed crowd of people who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act.

• The brutal incident led to the killing of over hundreds of people. The Rowlatt Act had empowered the British Raj to imprison any person under suspicion of terror for a maximum of 2 years.

40 Coronavirus vaccines under development: ICMR

• The Indian Council of Medical Research announced on April 13, 2020 that around 40 vaccines are under development for Coronavirus. The information was shared by ICMR’s Dr. Manoj Murhekar.

• The medical research council further said that over out of 1.86 lakh samples tested so far, 7953 have been tested positive for coronavirus.

• In the last five days. 1,747 samples were tested on an average per day and around 594 were found positive each day.

Over 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage and there is no vaccine as of now.

UGC sets up committee to promote online learning

• The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a committee to promote online learning in the wake of nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus.

• The commission has also formed a committee to look after the exams and the academic calendar in the present circumstances.

• UGC Chairman DP Singh said that under the lockdown situation, it is important to think about how to complete the prescribed syllabus and what type of examination system would be followed.

• The UGC will issue guidelines for universities in consultation with the HRD Ministry on the basis of the committee’s recommendations. The committee has to submit its recommendations by next week.

Kerala becomes first state to flatten the COVID-19 curve

• Kerala has begun flattening the COVID-19 infection curve, with very few positive cases reported over the last week and more people recovering from the disease.

• Kerala, which at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases, has managed to contain the virus spread and limit positive cases to just two cases and over 36 people recovering in a single day.

• Overall, the state has 376 confirmed cases, among which 179 people have recovered. Around 194 people are under treatment in the state presently.

HRD Ministry launches Yukti portal

• Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launched a new e-portal ‘ YUKIT’ on April 12, 2020. The portal will monitor and record the efforts of the HRD Ministry.

• YUKTI stands for Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation. The portal will cover different initiatives and efforts taken by academic institutions related to COVID-19 and social initiatives and measures taken for the betterment of students’ well-being.

• The portal will cover both quantitative and qualitative parameters for the effective delivery of services to the academic community at large. It will also allow different institutions to share their strategies for various challenges that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other future initiatives.

• The portal will provide inputs for better planning and it will help the HRD Ministry to effectively monitor its activities in the upcoming six months.