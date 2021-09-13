Current Affairs in Short: 13 September 2021

Launch of Largest Licenced NFT Platform Colexion

•Colexion is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) platform for sports, entertainment, and art. Colexion announced the official launch of the largest licensed platform on September 10, 2021. The user pre-registration program has begun.

•Colexion is an NFT trading and community platform that provides users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs of their favorite superstars. The platform will feature NFT collections of global stars that users can buy and own collections of celebrities.

•Each NFT will carry a unique record on the blockchain. The users can buy the NFT collectible through purchasing or trading on the platform. General payment methods such as credit cards have been made available so that mainstream consumers can participate.

•Colexion has signed up global superstars such as Australian All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, South African-Australian Fast Bowler Morne Morkel, West Indies All-Rounder Kieron Pollard, and Indian Singer Mika Sing.

Ministry of Food Processing Industries celebrates Food Processing Week from September 6 to 12

•As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is celebrating Food Processing Week from September 6 to 12, 2021, through various programmes.

•Under the week-long campaign, more than Rs 43 lakh worth of seed capital was transferred on September 11 to District Project Management Units of State Rural Livelihoods Mission, SRLM for 135 SHG members in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME scheme).

•The success story of the beneficiary of the PMFME scheme and Gajanan Agro Industries in the Aatmanirbhar Enterprises series were also published on the social media channels of the Ministry.

•A National Webinar on Milk Processing and Value Addition under One District-One Product by the Ministry was also organized. A video on awareness about food wastage was also released on social media during the food processing week.

UN Chief set to convene high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan

•The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is all set to convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13, 2021, to address the humanitarian needs in the war-torn country.

•The meeting happens at a time when the levels of acute malnutrition are above emergency thresholds in 27 of 34 provinces in Afghanistan, as per ANI.

•Almost half of the children under 5 years of age and 1/4th of the total number of pregnant and breastfeeding women in Afghanistan need life-saving nutritional support over the next twelve months, stated the World Food Programme.

6 States, UTs administer first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of adult population

•A total of 6 states and union territories (UTs) in India have achieved the milestone of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of their eligible adult population.

•These 6 states and UTs are Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

•The number of doses as the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines administered per state and UTs are Himachal Pradesh (55.74 lakh), Ladakh (1.97 lakh), Sikkim (5.10 lakh), Lakshadweep (53,499), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (6.26 lakh).

Two-day conference of Tourism, Culture Ministers of North-eastern states begins on September 13

•A two-day conference of the Tourism and Culture Ministers of the North-eastern states has started on September 13, 2021, in Guwahati. Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that the potential of the tourism sector is a game-changer for North-East.

•Reddy further stated that the Conference of Tourism and Culture Ministers of North East states is a great opportunity to showcase the potential of tourism in the region and focus on building back the confidence among tourists amid the coronavirus pandemic.

•Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted adopting a holistic approach for the development of the tourism sector in the North East, including the development of better infrastructure facilities and connectivity.