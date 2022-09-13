Current Affairs in Short: 13 September 2022
India set to assume Presidency of G20 for one year
- India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Level of Head of States and Government on September 9 and 10, 2023.
- The country will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. It is also expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country.
- The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing countries.
- G20 comprises 19 countries including China, Australia, India, Germany, Italy, France, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the USA, UK, and the European Union.
Government of India launches national list of essential medicines
- The Government of India has released 384 medicines under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). The updated version was released by the Union Health Minister.
- NLEM play a significant role in ensuring the accessibility of affordable quality medicines at all levels of healthcare.
- The Health Minister said these medicines will improve the quality of health care. The list has been formulated after extensive consultations with the stakeholders.
- The National List of Essential Medicines contains 384 medicines as compared to 376 in NLEM 2015.
Several initiatives launched as run-up to International Year of Millets 2023
- The Ministry of Agriculture has launched several initiatives as a run up to the International Year of Millets 2023.
- They will help in creating awareness about the ancient and forgotten golden grains.
- It is intended to showcase the health benefits of millets to raise awareness among the masses and the contest will close on November 5, 2022.
- The Millet Startup Innovation Challenge has also been launched on September 10 to encourage young minds to offer technological and business solutions to the existing problems.
India to invite Bangladesh as guest country during its G20 Presidency
- India will invite Bangladesh as a guest country to take part in the G20 meeting during its Presidency.
- The Ministry of External Affairs said that as part of the G20 tradition of inviting some guest countries and international organizations to its meetings and summit, India has decided to invite Bangladesh.
- Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning in December 2022.
- The G20 grouping is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.
