Current Affairs in Short: 14 June 2022
Current Affairs in Shorts
CCI approves acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India
- Anti-trust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its approval to the acquisition of entire shareholding in AirAsia India by Air India.
- The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of AirAsia Private Limited Air India- an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited.
- The two combined entities will have a 15.7 percent share of India’s domestic passenger market.
- Tata Sons which had assumed the management control of Air India in January 2022, has started the process of integrating the four airlines under its belt.
Money Laundering Case: Court reserves order on bail plea of Satyendar Jain
- The Central Bureau of Investigation Court reserved order on the bail plea of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.
- The prosecution said that there are threats to witnesses. The investigation is still pending and he can easily influence the witnesses.
- Enforcement Directorate arrested Satyendar Jain on May 30, 2022. He was sent to judicial custody till June 27.
- On behalf of Satyendar Jain, senior advocate N Hariharan submitted that his client is in judicial custody after the interrogation of 13 days and any case of money laundering is not made out against him.
Aadhar Authentication made compulsory for pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra
- Jammu and Kashmir Administration has announced that the pilgrims intending to undertake the Amarnath Yatra will have to furnish their Aadhar Card or submit to Aadhar authentication voluntarily.
- Amarnath Yatra which has been opened for the public after two years, will commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11.
- The yatra was cut short as a precautionary measure in 2019 after the Central Government had imposed severe restrictions in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370.
- Only the ritualistic aspects of Amarnath Yatra were conducted in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.
Indian football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup
- The Indian Football team have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 finals before their final qualifying match in Group D of the third-stage round.
- This is the second consecutive time and fifth time in the history of the continental competition that India has qualified.
- China was scheduled to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2023 across the 10 cities from June 16 to July 16, however, the country gave up the hosting rights because of the COVID pandemic.
- India won 2-0 against Cambodia in their first qualifying match. In their next match, they defeated Afghanistan 2-1 in a thrilling match.
Prime Minister Modi to chair first National Conference of Chief Secys on June 16 and 17
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on June 16 and 17, 2022.
- The conference will be a significant step toward further strengthening the partnership between the Central and State Governments.
- More than 200 people will participate in the conference representing the Central Government, all states and Union Territories, and domain experts.
