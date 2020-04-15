Current Affairs in Short: 15 April 2020

Centre issues advisory for senior citizens amid COVID-19 outbreak

• The Union Government has issued an advisory for senior citizens in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, advising them to stay at home, avoid visitors and remain active by exercising and performing yoga.

• The senior citizens have been advised against visiting hospitals for regular checkups and to consult a doctor if needed through telephone.

• To maintain the mental well-being of senior citizens during lockdown, the centre has emphasised on the importance of regular interaction with relatives and neighbors while following social distancing norms.

• The advisory also suggests that they should rediscover their old hobbies, follow personal hygiene, take nutritious food and medicines regularly and that they should not confine themselves to a room.

CCMB testing new drugs, new therapies by Cell Culture System to treat COVID-19

• The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad has been testing new drugs and new therapies by Cell Culture System in the hopes of finding a vaccine for coronavirus.

• The Cell Culture System may provide insights into the results of the new drug testing and possible therapy for COVID-19 virus.

• This was shared by Dr Rakesh K Mishra, the Director of the premier laboratory in an exclusive interview to AIR.

Tour de France postponed

• Tour de France, world’s most famous cycling race has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

• The three-week race was scheduled to begin from June 27 in Nice, France. The race has now been postponed for August. The 2020 race comprises 21 stages, the longest one being for 218 km.

• The last time the race was not held, was in 1946 after World War II. It was also not held during World War I.

HDFC Chairman pushes for restructuring of NPA norms

• HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on April 14, 2020 pushed for a one-time restructuring of stressed real estate accounts and relaxation in NPA norms classification to 180 days from 90 days to help the sector.

• Parekh said that unless the stressed accounts are restructured, financial institutions will find it difficult to provide additional liquidity to the sector. He was representatives from the real estate sector through video conferencing.

• He said that the recommendation has already been made to the RBI for the restructuring, following which real estate developers can be given additional money.

US allows visa extension for H1B visa holders

• The US Government has decided to accept the applications from H-1B visa holders for an extended stay in the country.

• This development brings huge relief to the thousands of stranded Indian professionals in the United States of America due to COVID-19 pandemic.

• The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa, which allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.