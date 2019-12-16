Current Affairs in Short: 16 December 2019

Haryana Police adopts ‘Trakea’ software

• Haryana police recently announced to adopt ‘Trakea’ software. It is a unique bar code software to ensure criminal investigation.

• It aims to ensure the security of forensic reports and to develop a tamper-free tracking system of these reports.

• According to the Haryana Police, it is for the first time when a unique bar-coding system to protect forensic reports.

Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao Case

• Tis Hazari court of Delhi has convicted Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The debate on the sentence will be held on 17 December.

• The Tis Hazari Court convicted him under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or harassing a woman to force marriage), 376 (rape and other related sections) and POCSO act.

• A total of 5 FIRs were filed in this case. The court has given its verdict on only one of the rest are still in the court.





NASA releases image of First Interstellar Comet near to the Sun

• NASA has released an image of one of the interstellar comets recently that flew past Sun and headed towards a new galaxy.

• It was named 2I/Borisov by the scientists. This was identified as the comet which was arrived in the solar system from another star.

• As per the information was given by Hubble Space Telescope, it was about 3200 ft across which is almost the length of 9 football grounds.





Ravi Mittal becomes I&B Secretary

• The central government reshuffled the top level of bureaucracy on December 16 as Ravi Mittal has been appointed as Information and Broadcasting Secretary.

• Mittal will replace Amit Khare. He is a 1986 batch IAS of Bihar cadre and currently posted in the Department of Financial Services.

• Senior IAS Sushil Kumar has been appointed Secretary in the Mining Department. He is an Additional Secretary in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Secretary in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.





North Korea test-fires another missile

• North Korea has conducted another important missile test from its Sohae satellite launch site.

• The missile test has been conducted at a time when nuclear disarmament talks between the US and North Korea have stalled.

• North Korea recently said that there is a very short time has left to save the nuclear talks and it was up to the US government to decide what gift it would like from us on Christmas.