Current Affairs in Short: 16 October 2020

Indian government bans import of air conditioners with refrigerants

• The Government of India to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non-essential items has decided to ban the imports of air conditioners with refrigerants.

• In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has informed that the import policy of the air conditioners along with the refrigerants has been amended from free to prohibited.

• The step can be seen in the light of PM Modi’s Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyaan which aims at strengthening the domestic market of India to decrease the dependence on foreign market.

World Food Day celebrated on October 16, 2020

• The World Food Day is being observed all over the world on October 16, 2020. This day was observed for the first time in 1979 as a day for action against the hunger.

• This day also marks the foundation of UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945.

• The World Food Day highlights the need for the global solidarity in order to help all the population. It especially at helping those who are most vulnerable to recover from any form of crisis. This day also focuses at making food systems more resilient and robust.

• Bishow Parajuli, the Representative and Country Director of World Food Programme (WFP), India while commenting on this day stated that a large number of people are still going hungry in this world. We need to come together as a world community to eliminate the hunger.

Centre lifts restrictions on the export of alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• The central government has lifted all the restrictions that were imposed on the export of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has informed that the export of hand sanitizer that are alcohol based in container with dispenser pumps is free for export.

• This move by the central government has made the export of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in any kind of packaging freely exportable with an immediate effect.

Union Health Ministry deputes high-level central teams to 5 COVID-19 hit states

• Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed high-level Central teams to fives states- Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, which have been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 infections in recent days.

• The high-level Central teams will support the efforts of the states towards, surveillance, testing, strengthening containment, infection prevention and other form of control measures.

• The teams will also lend support to the states towards efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

Supreme Court of India appoints one judge committee to monitor stubble burning case

• The Supreme Court of India appointed Justice (Retired) Madan B Lokur to act as the one-man monitoring committee in order to prevent stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

• While hearing a plea highlighting the problem of stubble burning in the mentioned states, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, stated that the court has been only concerned that the Delhi-NCR citizens get to breathe fresh air.

• The bench also informed that the committee which will be monitoring the stubble burning and will take preventive steps will be getting assistance from Chief Secretaries of all the states.