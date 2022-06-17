Current Affairs in Short: 17 June 2022
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari proposes setting up of Innovation Bank for new ideas, research findings
- The Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari have proposed setting up of innovation bank for new ideas, research findings, and technologies to focus on the quality in infrastructure development.
- While addressing the inaugural function of the 22nd Mid-term council meeting of the Indians Roads Congress through virtual mode.
- The Union Minister emphasized that innovation should be the focus area for all the engineers.
- He further added that IRC should develop a world-class state-of-the-art laboratory with the help of IITs and global institutions across the world to deal with the challenges of infrastructural development.
SCO approves the plan for conduct of the Joint Border Operation Friendship Border 2022
- The eighth meeting of the heads of the border services of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was held under the Chairmanship of India.
- The meeting was attended by the representatives of the border services of India, China, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
- The participants exchanged information reflecting the assessment of the situation on the state borders of the SCO member states, trends and forecasts of its development.
- The plan for the preparation and conduct of the Joint Border Operation Friendship Border 2022 was reviewed and approved.
Renowned Critic and linguist Professor Gopi Chand Narang passes away
- One of the most respected Urdu Critics, theorists, and linguists Professor Gopi Chand Narang has passed away.
- Gopi Chand Narang was 91 and he breathed his last in the United States on June 15, 2022.
- He was a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Sahitya Akademi Awards, Prof. Narang published more than 65 scholarly and critical books on language, literature, poetics, and cultural studies in Urdu, Hindi and English.
- Gopi Narang Chand incorporated a range of modern theoretical frameworks, including stylistics, structuralism, post-structuralism, and Sanskrit poetics.
75 beaches in India to be cleaned up to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’
- 75 beaches of India will be cleaned up to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The coastal clean-up drive will be carried out in the country for 75 days from July 3 to September 17, 2022.
- The drive to clean the beaches aims at removing one thousand 500 tonnes of garbage from the coasts.
- The mission was disclosed by the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, while he was chairing a meeting to preview the preparations for International Coastal Clean-Up Day-2022.
- The Union Minister informed that this will be a unique and longest-running coastal clean-up campaign with the highest number of people participating in it.
