Current Affairs in Short: 17 March 2022

United National Security Council calls the meeting to assess Ukraine situation

• The United Nations Security Council, at the request of 6 western nations, will meet on March 17, 2022. The 6 countries sought an open session on Ukraine ahead of an expected vote on a Russian humanitarian resolution on March 18, 2022.

• The mission has posted the flags of 6 council nations requesting the UNSC meeting. The six countries are the US, Norway, Ireland, UK, France, and Albania.

• UN Mission of the United Kingdom also tweeted that Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a threat for all.

• On the other hand, Russia proposed a Security Council Resolution on March 15 that would demand the protection of civilians in vulnerable situations in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people.

Offshore Patrol Vessels ICGS Saksham commissioned at Goa

• Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar commissioned the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Saksham. It is the 5th in the series of 105 metre Offshore Patrol vessels Class, at Goa.

• It has been designed and built indigenously by the Goa Shipyard Limited and is fitted with advanced technology, navigation and communication equipment, sensors, and machinery.

• The vessel has been equipped with an Integrated Bridge System, Power Management system, integrated platform management system, and High-power external fire-fighting system.

• It has been designed to carry a twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats including the two inflatable boats.

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits north Japan

• In Japan, 4 people were killed and 97 others were injured in a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Fukushima in Northern Japan on March 16, 2022.

• The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida stated that 4 people died during the quake and the cause of their deaths is being investigated.

• He further added that the train partially derailed between Fukushima and Miyagi because of the quake, however, nobody was injured.

• Japan was devastated by a deadly 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago. It had killed 18,000 people and had caused nuclear reactor meltdowns, spewing massive radiation.

16 Chinese Nationals granted Indian Citizenship since 2007

• A total of 16 Chinese Nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since the year 2007.

• According to the data available in the online citizenship module, 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for the grant of citizenship.

• The latest development was shared by the Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

• He further said that the Overseas Citizen of India Cardholders and the Person of Indian Origin cardholders are entitled to the multiple entry lifelong visa for visiting India.