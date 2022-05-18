Current Affairs in Short: 18 May 2022
UP cabinet accepts proposal to stop grants to new madrassas in UP
- The Government of Uttar Pradesh has accepted a proposal to exclude the new madrasas from its grant list.
- The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government, ending the Akhilesh Yadav government policy, has now decided that the new madrasas will not get any grant from now on.
- The Uttar Pradesh government in its last budget had allocated Rs. 479 crores under madrassa modernisation scheme. It granted funds to 558 institutes of the total of nearly 16,000 registered madrassas in the state.
- The decision came within a week of UP government making it mandatory for all students and teachers in madrasas to sing the National Anthem.
Rajasthani Singer Mame Khan becomes the first Indian folk artist to walk the Cannes Red Carpet
- Rajasthan singer Mame Khan has become the first folk artist from India to walk the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2022.
- Mame Khan was a part of the official Indian contingent at Cannes led by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.
- Prasoon Joshi, Rickey Rej, Shekhar Kapur, R Madhavan, Nazazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Thakur represented India at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet.
- The Rajasthani Folk Singer was dressed in a traditional Rajasthani attire on the red carpet. His outfit was designed by Anjuli Chakraborty.
Amendments to National Policy on Biofuels-2018 approved
- The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels-2018.
- The latest amendments are intended to allow more feedstocks for the production of biofuels and advance the ethanol blending target of 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol.
- The amendments are also to add the new members to the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC) and grant permission for the export of biofuels in specific cases.
- The amendments will pave a way for Make in India drive thereby leading to a reduction in import of petroleum products by a generation of more and more biofuels.
Pieter Elbers becomes new Chief Executive officer of Indigo
- The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) appointed Pieter Elbers as the Chief Executive Officer, subject to the regulatory approval.
- He will join IndiGo on or before October 1, 2022. Elbers has succeeded Ronojoy Dutta who decided to retire after IndiGo through the turbulent COVID period.
- Since 2014, Pieter Elbers has served as the President and the Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France- KLM Group.
- Elbers started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub, and over time, had held several managerial positions.
