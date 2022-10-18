Current Affairs in Short: 18 October 2022
Prime Minister Modi to lay foundation stone of projects in Gujarat on October 19
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on October 19, 2022, and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 15,670 crores.
- During the two-day visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs. 3,580 crores in Junagadh.
- The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with the construction of missing links.
- In the project's first phase, the total highway length of over 270 kilometers will be covered across 14 districts.
NATO begins annual Nuclear Exercises
- NATO began its long-planned annual Nuclear exercises in Northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the military action in Ukraine.
- Fourteen of NATO’s 30 member countries were due to take part in the exercises. As per the military alliance, around 60 aircraft including fighter jets and surveillance and refueling planes will take part in the event.
- The bulk of war games will be held at least 1,000 Kilometers from the borders of Russia.
- NATO has said that the training flights will take place over Belgium as well as over North Sea and the United Kingdom.
SpaceX applies for DoT license for broadband-from-space service
- Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has applied to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license to launch broadband-from-space services in India.
- As per the official, SpaceX had earlier applied for an experimental license, however, it was withdrawn later. They have now applied for a GMPCS License.
- OneWeb, backed by Bharti Group, and Reliance Jio have already received DoT’s approval for GMPCS licenses.
- SpaceX had already started accepting the pre-launch order from India in 2021. However, after DoT’s orders to seek regulatory permission first, the company had to return the pre-booking money.
Apollo 9 Commander, Astronaut James McDivitt passes away at 93
- James McDivitt, the Commander of Apollo 9 mission which tested the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died at 93.
- He was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission, where his best friend and colleague Ed White made the first U.S. Spacewalk.
- Apollo 9, which orbited Earth and did not go further, was one of the lesser-remembered space missions of NASA’s programs.
