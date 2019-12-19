Current Affairs in Short: 19 December 2019
Goa Liberation Day is observed every year on December 19. The Indian Army liberated Goa, Daman and Diu from Portuguese rule by conducting 'Operation Vijay Abhiyan' on 19 December 1961.
Goa Liberation Day observed
- Goa Liberation Day is observed every year on December 19. The Indian Army liberated Goa, Daman, and Diu from Portuguese rule by conducting 'Operation Vijay Abhiyan' on 19 December 1961.
- President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the residents of Goa on the occasion of 'Goa Mukti Divas'.
- President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted that we salute the mighty efforts of the Indian Armed Forces.
Australia announces emergency due to heat-wave
- The authorities in South Wales of Australia have declared a seven-day emergency due to heatwave spread across the region.
- It was said by Premier Gladys Berejiklian that state of emergency is due to catastrophic weather conditions.
- It has predicted by authorities that heatwaves will become more intense in the region in the coming days.
Nirbhaya Case: A convict got a month's time
- The Delhi High Court has asked a convict in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case to prove that he was a minor at the time of the incident.
- Pawan Kumar, one of the culprits of this heinous crime of the year 2012, filed a petition through his lawyer.
- Nirbhaya was gang-raped in the capital on 16 December 2012 and thrown into critical condition.
International Astronomical Union names new star 'Sharjah'
- The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has discovered a group of stars and planets recently.
- As per the IAU, they have given names - "Sharjah" and "Barjeel" to these discoveries.
- It was said in the press conference that the Emirate of Sharjah has given a lot of contributions in the global scientific community.
Online medical service app Shifa 'My Health My Choice' launched
- Online medical services provider, Shifa Care, launched app-based 'My Health My Choice' service with an aim to provide hassle-free health care service.
- Physicians will appear online in five seconds on the app and the patient can choose a doctor of its choice to consult.
- Now, patients can take almost all health care services through this app. This app can be downloaded on android and IOS phones.