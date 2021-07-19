Current Affairs in Short: 19 July 2021

China developing fighter aircraft airbase near Ladakh

•China is developing a fighter aircraft airbase in Shakche town in the Xinjiang province, near Eastern Ladakh.

•The airbase already exists in the Shakche town and is being developed between the existing airbases of Hogan and Kashgar. The airbase will benefit the Chinese Air Force in overcoming limitations in its fighter aircraft operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

•The Chinese Air Force has found itself weak around this part of the LAC with India. The Chinese Air Force has boosted its air defence with the S-400 air defence systems imported from Russia.

•The Indian side has several airfields in a relatively short distance along the LAC and also has deployed a number of fighter aircraft at the Leh airbase and the Rafale fighter aircraft at the Hashimara and Ambala airbases.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed as Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

•Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs on July 19, 2021, was appointed as Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

•Naqvi has earlier held the post of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs earlier.

•The position for the Deputy Leader became vacant when Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister was made the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha after Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Governor of Karnataka before the cabinet reshuffle.

Government launches National Logistics Excellence Awards to recognize logistics sector

•The Government on July 19, 2021, launched the National Logistics Excellence Awards to recognize players in the logistics supply chain.

•The two categories of awards will include logistics infrastructure and service providers, and various user industries.

•The logistics awards will highlight best practices such as sustainable practices, digital transformations, technological upgrades, consolidation, and process standardization.

Maharashtra becomes first Indian state to issue educational documents using Blockchain

•Maharashtra will be the first Indian state to issue one million diploma certificates using Blockchain technology, said Nawab Malik, State’s Skill Development Minister.

•Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development will issue blockchain-based certificates to students to curb the forgery of documents and enable quick verification of documents.

•Each student will be given a digital file titled ‘certificate_LegitDoc.zip’ that will contain the original PDF diploma certificate and its corresponding blockchain proof file. It will take less than 10 seconds to verify the digital certificate from anywhere in the world.

•Bahrain, Malta, and Singapore are the only countries currently using blockchain for educational documents.

Assam government to offer jobs to National Games medalists

•Chief Minister Himanta Biswa in Legislative Assembly on July 19, 2021, said that along with Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games medalists, the National Games medalists will also be offered government jobs.

•Further, Biswa said that the Assam government will offer Sports Pension to all sportspersons who won medals for Assam in National Games.

•Biswa also stated that the Assam government is working on increasing the Sports Pension from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

•The CM also expressed that the House sends a goodwill message to boxer Lovlina Borgohain who is competing for a medal in Tokyo Olympics.