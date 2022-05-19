Current Affairs in Short: 19 May 2022
Indonesia to lift ban on palm oil exports from May 23
- The President of Indonesia Joko Widodo has announced the lifting of the country’s three-week-long ban on palm oil exports from May 23, 2022.
- The step to lift ban on palm oil exports was taken following the protests by the farmers in the Capital of Indonesia, Jakarta.
- The decision was announced by the President who also cited an improvement in the domestic cooking oil supply situation as the reason for lifting the restrictions.
- Palm oil farmers in Indonesia had staged a significant protest in Jakarta due to the fall in domestic edible oil prices following the export ban.
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan
- The Supreme Court of India has granted an interim bail to the Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in another case of cheating, relating to Kotwali Police Station in UP.
- The Supreme Court branch granted bail to Khan and also granted him the liberty to apply for regular bail before the concerned court within the period of two weeks.
- Earlier, the apex court had reserved the order on Khan’s interim bail plea in the aforesaid case, as opposed by the Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.
- Azam Khan is currently been lodged in the judicial custody in another matter pertaining to Kotwali in Rampur.
Central Government to review COVID vaccination program with States, UTs tomorrow
- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan ill review the covid-19 vaccination program with all the states and UTs on May 20, 2022.
- India’s COVID vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.79 crores till 7 am on May 19, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
- The country witnessed a slight rise in covid cases with 2,364 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.50 per cent.
- COVID vaccination or age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022 and so far 3.22 crore adolescents have received the first dose of vaccine.
BCCI allows full capacity in stadiums for India-SA T20I Series
- Reportedly, BCCI has allowed the full capacity in the stadiums for India versus South Africa five match T20 International Series starting on June 9, 2022.
- BCCI has already announced the full capacity crowd for the IPL Play-offs. The covid protocols have also eased off as the numbers in the country are not very high.
- The Indian Cricket Team will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa on five different venues including Cuttack, New Delhi.
- The series will begin on June 9 and the last match will be played on June 19, 2022.
National Investigation Agency Court convicts Separatist leaders Yasin Malik
- Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir was convicted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He had pleaded guilty in the terror funding case on the last date of the hearing.
- The NIA has also been asked to give an affidavit on the socio-economic status of convict Yasin Malik after taking the help of the local authorities.
- Yasin Malik has also been directed to file an affidavit disclosing all the sources of his income and assets (movable and immovable).
