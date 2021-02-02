Current Affairs in Short: 2 February 2021

NASA appoints Indian-American Bhavya Lal as acting chief of staff

•Indian-American scientist Bhavya Lal was appointed by NASA as its acting chief of staff on February 1, 2021.

•The space agency said in a statement that Lal brings extensive experience in engineering and space technology, serving as a member of the research staff at the Institute for Defence Analyses Science and Technology Policy Institute (STPI) from 2005 to 2020.

•Bhavya Lal mainly led analysis of space technology, strategy and policy for the White House office of science and technology policy and national space council as well as federal space-oriented organisations, including NASA and the department of defence.

Central University to be set up in Leh

•Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021 proposed to set up a central university in Leh to pave way for accessible higher education in Ladakh.

•The Finance Minister announced this while presenting Union Budget 2021-22. The Minister shared that 100 new Sainik schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states.

•The government would also be introducing legislation to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India.

World Bank, Bangladesh sign deal worth USD 500 million to improve Road and Digital Connectivity

•The Bangladesh government on February 1, 2021 signed an agreement with the World Bank for the up-gradation of rural roads and connectivity in the western region.

•The project is expected to benefit over 20 million people in the western region of Bangladesh.

•It will also help upgrade the 48-kilometre two-lane Jashore-Jhenaidah road to a modern 4-lane highway and improve 600 kilometre of connecting rural roads and build or develop new rural markets.

•The project will further finance the installation of fiber-optic cables along the highway to ensure fast and reliable internet service.

Rishabh Pant, Joe Root nominees for ICC Men's Player of the Month

•The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the inaugural ICC Player of the Month Awards that recognise and celebrate the best performances across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

•The nominees for Men's Player of the Month (January) are Rishabh Pant (India), Joe Root (England) and Paul Stirling (Ireland).

•The nominees for the Women's Player of the Month include Diana Baig (Pakistan), Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail from South Africa.

•Rishabh Pant played two Tests for India against Australia and scored 97 at Sydney to ensure a draw and an unbeaten 89 at Brisbane, which led India to a historic series win.

New Zealand to play World Test Championship final at Lord's

•New Zealand is set to play the final of the first World Test Championship (WTC) at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

•This follows the postponement of Australia's three-match Test tour of South Africa on February 2, 2021 due to an 'unacceptable' coronavirus risk. The series was scheduled for later this month and postponement of the series has severely impacted Australia's chance of qualifying for the WTC final in Lord's in June.

•India currently tops the WTC points table with 430 points, followed by New Zealand at the second spot with 420 points and Australia at third place with 332 points. Australia's chances of qualifying for the finals depend on other results.

•India and England are the other two main contenders for a spot in the WTC final. While Virat Kohli-led India has to win at least two Tests against England without losing the other two matches, England needs to win at least three Tests against India.

•The World Test Championship final will be played from June 18 to 22 with June 23 as the reserve day.