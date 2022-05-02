Current Affairs in Short: 2 May 2022
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central Government on a plea moved by a Muslim woman seeking direction to frame law for the compulsory registration of Muslim Marriages.
CA in Short
NTAGI to review data of COVID vaccines for children aged 5-12 years
- The COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation will review the data of COVID vaccines for the children aged between 5 to 12 years on May 4.
- Reportedly, after looking into the safety and efficacy of data of the COVID vaccines, the second level Standing Technical Sub-Committee will review and discuss the recommendations by the working group.
- Recently, DCGI has granted emergency use authorisation to Biological E’s Corbevax for the children in the age bracket of 5 to 12 years and Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN for the kids between the age of 6 to 12 years.
- The move after PM Modi stressed that the vaccination for all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns in schools is a priority for the Government.
Delhi HC notice to Government on plea for law on compulsory registration of Muslim Marriages
- The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central Government on a plea moved by a Muslim woman seeking direction to frame law for the compulsory registration of Muslim Marriages.
- She and her 11-month-old child have been deserted by her Muslim Husband. The petitioner has also sought direction to hold and declare that a Muslim Husband is legally bound to obtain the prior written consent of his wives to contract polygamy under Shariat law.
- The plea stated that the Petitioner has filed this petition as Public Interest Litigation as the reliefs sought are of public importance.
- The plea further submitted that the Holy Quran provides for polygamy only in extreme and exceptional circumnutates.
Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Nrupathunga University, NATGRID Campus in Bengaluru
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate Nrupathunga University and NATGRID Campus on May 3 in Bengaluru.
- He is likely to start his day by paying tributes to Sri Basavanna on Basava Jayanthi at 10 am in Basaveshwar Circle.
- The Union Minister will lay the foundation stone of Nrupathunga University which was formerly called Government Science College.
- It was established by erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an Undergraduate College, it started teaching Postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020.
Molecule discovered by IIT Mandi to treat diabetes
- The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (Mandi) have identified a drug molecule that can be used to treat diabetes.
- The molecule called ‘PK2’ is able to trigger the release of insulin by the Pancreas and can potentially be used as an orally administered medicine for diabetes.
- The findings of the research have been published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry and have been authored by Dr. Prosenjit Mondal, Associate Professor, School of Basic Sciences.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.