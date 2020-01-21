Current Affairs in Short: 21 January 2020

Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura celebrated their Statehood Days

• Three States namely Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura celebrated their Statehood Days on January 21, 2020.

• PM Narendra Modi greeted the people of all three states on the occasion.

• PM Modi tweeted about the popularity of each state and mentioned that Meghalaya is known for sports, music and conservation of nature; Manipur is known for its vibrant culture and Tripura’s citizens are known for their industrious nature.

Central Government notifies National Startup Advisory Council

• The Central Government on January 21, 2020 notified the organizational structure of National Startup Advisory Council.

• The Council will advise the Government on measures required to boost the ecosystem for nurturing startups in India for sustainable economic growth and employment opportunities.

• The Council will be chaired by the Union Minster for Commerce & Industry.

• It will consist of the non-official members nominated by Central Government and the term of these members will be of two years.

PM Modi and Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli jointly Inaugurate ICP at Jogbani-Biratnagar

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar, an important trade point between India & Nepal.

• This second Integrated Check Post was developed with Indian assistance to facilitate movement of people across India-Nepal border.

• The check post was inaugurated through Video Conferencing.

PM to chair 32nd PRAGATI meeting

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 22, 2020 chair the 32nd PRAGATI meeting.

• PRAGATI is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for effective governance and timely implementation of projects.

• In previous 31 PRAGATI interactions, PM Modi has approved projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crore.

Brazil President Bolsonaro to be chief guest at 71st Republic Day

• Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the Chief Guest at the 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26, 2020.

• President Bolsonaro will be on a four-day visit to India and will be leading a delegation of 7 Ministers and the Chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group.

• President Bolsonaro will also hold talks with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Madhya Pradesh to observe National Girl Child Day on January 24

• Madhya Pradesh will observe the National Girl Child Day on January 24, 2020 on the theme “Aware girl child-able Madhya Pradesh" under Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme.

• On the occasion, the state government will examine the health of girls and will create awareness about the rights of girls & daughters.

• The Women and Child Development Department will be observing the National Girl Child Week during January 24-30, 2020.