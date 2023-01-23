Current Affairs in Short: 23 January 2023
The Indian Navy commissioned the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest during a ceremony conducted at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
Current Affairs in Short
Business 20 inception meeting to be held in Gujarat
- The Business 20 (B20) inaugural meeting, which is part of the G20, began on January 23, 2023, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
- The inaugural meeting is attended by Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, India's Sherpa for the G20, Amitabh Kant, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and a slew of national and international business executives.
Fifth Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir to be inducted into Indian Navy
- The Indian Navy commissioned the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir, on January 23, 2023.
- Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, was the Chief Guest during a ceremony conducted at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) of Mumbai produced the submarine in conjunction with M/s Naval Group of France. Four Kalvari class submarines have already been delivered to the Indian Navy.
Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as new Director General of DGCA
- Vikram Dev Dutt, a senior IAS official, has been appointed as the next Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
- The appointment has been approved by the Cabinet Appointments Committee. He will take over as DGCA chief on February 28, 2023, following the retirement of the current DGCA chief Arun Kumar.
- Dutt, a 1993 batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory) IAS officer, is now the chairman and managing director of Air India Asset Holding Ltd. (AIAHL).
23 tableaus to be represented in 74th Independence Day parade
- During the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2023, twenty-three tableaux - 17 from States/Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments - will roll down the Kartavya Path.
- The tableaus will symbolize the nation's rich cultural legacy, economic prosperity, and strong internal and external security.
- The States/UTs tableaux for the Republic Day parade were chosen on a zonal basis.
21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar islands have been named after Paramveer Chakra awardees
- To commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 21 of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' biggest nameless islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients on January 23, 2023.
- During a ceremony in Port Blair, the Prime Minister revealed a model of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial, which will be constructed on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.
