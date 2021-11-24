Current Affairs in Short: 24 November 2021

Bangavax, first native COVID vaccine of Bangladesh receives approval for human trials

•Bangladesh’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Bangavax has received approval from the Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) for human trials. Bangavax was previously known as Bancovid.

•The Senior Manager for Quality and Regulation at Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) stated that Bangavax’s manufacturer Globe Biotech is all set to send the human trial protocol to DGDA.

•Globe Biotech will begin human trials after it receives approval for clinical trials from DGDA for its single-dose COVID vaccine Bangavax.

•Globe Biotech on October 5, 2020, had revealed promising results of its first vaccine candidate during pre-clinical trials on mice.

Kisan Credit Card scheme to be extended to fishermen: Minister of State Fisheries L Murugan

•While addressing the Fishermen Convention, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying L Murugan on November 22, 2021, said that the Kisan Credit Card scheme will be extended to fishermen to offer them loans at low-interest rates.

•For the first time in India, the Central government led by PM Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore for fishermen under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat project, said Murugan.

•The government has set aside Rs 7.5 crores for setting up integrated fishermen villages with schools, healthcare facilities, etc. The policy of the government aims at developing all fishing harbors in India.

•The fuel subsidy for the fishermen will continue. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 246 crore for fishermen in Kerala in the past 5 years, added Murugan.

Israeli government votes in favour of bill setting term limit of PM upto 8 years

•The Israeli government on November 21, 2021, has voted in favour of a bill that sets the term limit of a Prime Minister upto a maximum of 8 years. Lawmakers voted 66-48 in favour of the bill.

•Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s cabinet supported the proposed legislation in a vote by telephone following the approval by a ministerial committee to the bill last week.

•The bill has been introduced as a reaction to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who was ousted by the new government coalition after 12 consecutive years of Netanyahu as PM.

•In total, Netanyahu served as Israel’s Prime Minister for 15 years. He is termed has the longest-serving leader in Israel.

Trilateral exercise ‘Dosti’ between India, Maldives, Sri Lanka being held from November 20 to 24

•The 15th edition of India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka biennial Trilateral Exercise ‘Dosti’ is being held in the Maldives from November 20 to 24, 2021. This marks 30 years since the initiation of the exercise.

•Indian Coast Guard vessels ICGS Vajra, ICGS Apoorva, and Sri Lanka Coast Guard vessels SLCGS Suraksha have arrived in the Maldives for the trilateral exercise Dosti.

•The aim of India-Maldives-Sri Lanka Trilateral Exercise DOSTI is to strengthen the friendship, enhance the mutual cooperation capability, exercise interoperability, and build cooperation between the Coast Guards of India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

•For the past ten years, the exercises conducted were focused on drills on providing assistance in sea accidents, eliminating sea pollution, laying out procedures for the Coast Guards during situations like oil spills.

•Exercise Dosti started in 1991 between Indian and Maldives Coast Guards. Sri Lanka joined the exercise Dosti in 2012.

Mega military exercise Sagar Shakti held in Kutch from November 19 to 22

•A four-day mega military exercise Sagar Shakti was conducted in the Creek sector of the Kutch peninsula from November 19 to 22, 2021, to test India’s combat capability and readiness to confront any multidimensional security threat.

•The Sagar Shakti exercise involved the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Gujarat Police, and the Marine Police. The Indian Army’s Southern Command organized the exercise.

•The Sagar Shakti exercise included the insertion of troops and complex maneuvers by the forces in dealing with any possible security challenges in the fields of air, water, and land simultaneously in an integrated manner.

•The Sagar Shakti exercise aided in practicing comprehensive coordination while assimilating contemporary technology to include response mechanisms in a multi-domain environment, real-time communication, and sharing of operational data to overcome emerging multi-dimensional threats.

•This is the first time that a mix of field training military exercises has been packed in the response mechanism which functions under a robust Central Operation Room (COR) comprising troops of multiple forces.