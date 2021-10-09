Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presents gallantry, meritorious medals to Indian Coast Guard

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 9, 2021, presented gallantry and meritorious service medals President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to Indian Coast Guard personnel at the Investiture Ceremony being held at National Stadium Complex in New Delhi. On October 8, 2021, Singh had greeted the Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day for their service to the nation.

While presenting the gallantry and meritorious service medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel, Singh noted that the Indian Coast Guard began with 4 to 6 boats and now it has more than 150 ships, 66 aircraft. Today it holds an important place in the world’s best maritime forces, he added.

Singh further highlighted that the professionalism, ever-growing nature of the Indian Coast Guard infuses confidence among the countrymen that our brave Indian Coast Guards are keeping our national maritime interests safe.

Hon’ble @DefenceMinIndia will award President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to personnel of @IndiaCoastGuard for Gallantry/Distinguished/ Meritorious service during #17thInvestitureCeremony at New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/mjJeOnJuEY — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) October 9, 2021

About Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard is an auxiliary service for Maritime Law Enforcement that undertakes ‘Safety and Protection’ tasks in Indian seas. The Indian Coast Guard was founded on February 1, 1977, by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament of India. The ICG operates under the Ministry of Defence.

Background

The ICG was set up to provide non-military maritime services in response to rampant sea-borne smuggling of goods during the 1960s. In response to tackle the menace of sea smuggling, the Nag Committee was set up in 1970 which recommended the need for a separate maritime force to protect the territorial waters.

In August 1972, the United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS) presented Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) to all coastal states. In 1976, India enacted the Maritime Zones of India Act 1976 to claim the 2.01 million sq kms of ocean and area of the Exclusive Economic Zone. This vast area needed protection.

Mission

The Indian Coast Guard works in close coordination with the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs), and the Central and State police forces.

The motto of the Indian Coast Guard is Vayam Rakshamah – We Protect.

The Mission, as stated officially by the Indian Coast Guard:

(i) To protect our ocean and offshore wealth including oil, fish, and minerals.

(ii) To assist mariners in distress and safeguard life and property at sea.

(iii) To enforce maritime laws with respect to the sea, poaching, smuggling, and narcotics.

(iv) To preserve the marine environment and ecology and protect rare species.

(v) To collect scientific data and back up the navy during the war.