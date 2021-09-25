VS Pathania appointed as Additional Director General of Indian Coast Guard

The Ministry of Defence has appointed Virendra Singh Pathania as the Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard headquarters in New Delhi.

The Government of India issued the posting order of VS Pathania on September 24, 2021, and he will take charge of the position on September 30. Pathania was till now in charge of the force’s Eastern Seaboard in Vizag.

The post of the Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard has been lying vacant for months after the previous officer took premature retirement months after his superannuation.

Who is Virendra Singh Pathania?

• VS Pathania has served the Indian Coast Guard in various assignments over the past three and a half decades.

• Pathania was also holding a charge of the Deputy Director-General Policy and plans at the Indian Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

• In his decade long career, he has also held several key appointments both afloat and ashore. Prominent among them are the Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) and Commander Coast Guard Region (West).

• Pathania is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the National Defence College in New Delhi. He is also a qualified helicopter pilot.

• In the academic area, he holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University.

• He has undergone specialization in search and rescue and port operations from the US Coast Guard.

VS Pathania: Medals and honours

• The Flag officer is a recipient of the President’s Tatrakshak Medal for distinguished service.

• Tatrakshak Medal for the Gallantry Service

• He has also been commended with the Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation.

About Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard is the maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency of India. It has jurisdiction over the country’s territorial waters including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on February 1, 1977, by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Indian Parliament. The Departments works under the Defence Ministry of India.

The Indian Coast Guard works in close cooperation with the Department of Fisheries, the Indian Navy, the Central and State Police Forces and the Department of Revenue (Customs).