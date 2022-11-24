Current Affairs in Short: 24 November 2022
The Government of Uttarakhand has announced the plans of launching an integrated portal for the filmmakers and investors coming to the state for film shooting and investments.
Uttarakhand to launch integrated portal for filmmakers and investors
- The Government of Uttarakhand has announced the plans of launching an integrated portal for the filmmakers and investors coming to the state for film shooting and investments.
- The Special Principal Secretary of Uttarakhand, Abhinav Kumar informed that the government is going to launch an integrated portal for film shooting and related works.
- Uttarakhand is known for its picturesque locations and hospitality and has been one of the main choices for filmmakers for film shooting.
- The film shooting permissions are also being given online through the portal of Invest Uttarakhand.
UN Highlights India’s contribution to climate action
- The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres highlighted India’s contribution to climate action in an article.
- As per the UN Chief, everyone needs to make peace with nature, reduce our carbon footprints, and have a lifestyle that is compatible with a sustainable society and economy.
- The UN Chief who came to India to launch ‘Mission LiFE’, writes in his article that this initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mobilize citizens from all over the world to understand that they have a role to play.
- During his official visit to India, the Chief of the United Nations also visited India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village Modhera in Gujarat.
Rashtrapati Bhavan to be open from December 1
- Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing five days a week from December 1, 2022.
- The tour will be available on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, it will remain closed on gazetted holidays.
- The time slots of the viewing are- 10 AM to 11 AM, 11 AM to 12 PM, 12 PM to 1 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM and 3 PM to 4 PM.
- People can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on Gazetted Holidays.
4-laning of the Bhiwani-Hansi road section of National Highway-14 B
- The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved the 4-laning of the Bhiwani-Hansi road section of the National Highway-14 B.
- The project is under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in the Bhiwani and Hisar districts of Haryana with a budget of over Rs. 1,300 crores.
- As per Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the development of this section would improve the overall efficiency of the long-route traffic and freight movement.
