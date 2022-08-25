Current Affairs in Short: 25 August 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Government approves proposal for amendment of policy of exemption for Wheat flour from export ban
- The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its approval to the proposal for amendment of the policy of exemption for wheat flour from the export ban.
- The latest approval will now allow putting a restriction on the export of wheat flour which will ensure a curb on the rising prices of wheat flour and ensure the food security of the most vulnerable section of the society.
- Reportedly, Russia and Ukraine are the major exporters of wheat accounting for around one-fourth of the global wheat trade.
- In order to ensure food security for 1.4 billion people in the country, the decision was taken to put up a prohibition on the export of wheat in May 2022.
VVS Laxman named India Cricket Team’s interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022
- VVS Laxman has been named Indian Cricket Team’s head coach for the Asia Cup 2022.
- VVS Laxman, the Chief of the National Cricket Academy, has joined Team India as its interim head coach in Dubai for the 2022 Asia Cup.
- The move has come a day after BCCI confirmed that Rahul Dravid, India’s head coach, did not travel with the team after testing positive for COVID-19.
- India will play against Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament on August 28.
Azadi Quest App launched by the Government
- The Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has launched Azadi Quest App. It is a series of online mobile games designed for players of all ages for interactive learning with fun gameplay.
- While speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister urged the people to download the app as it will prove to be very effective in spreading awareness of India’s freedom struggle.
- Azadi Quest by the Government is a series of online mobile games on the heroes and milestones of the Indian freedom movement.
- The games have been prepared to engage the youth in a very interesting way so that they can learn and know about the history of India’s freedom struggle.
Government to launch e-Passports in next six months
- The Electronic passports will be rolled out by the end of 2022 or early 2023.
- In the new passport, an e-chip and a few more features will be added to the passport book which will provide security upgradation of the Indian passport and enable machine reading.
- The Government of India has been taking several steps to facilitate the Indian citizens who are migrating to work in order countries and providing legal support.
