Current Affairs in Short: 25 August 2022

VVS Laxman has been named Indian Cricket Team’s head coach for the Asia Cup 2022.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप