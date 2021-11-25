Current Affairs in Short: 25 November 2021

India to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26

•India will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, 2021, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution Day on November 26 will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament from 11 am onwards.

•PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the programme. Following the address of the President, India will join him LIVE for the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution.

•President Ram Nath Kovind will also release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, a digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution of India, a version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments to date as well as inaugurate an online quiz on Constitutional Democracy.

•PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day celebrations of Constitution Day organized by the Supreme Court at 5.30 pm in the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. All Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts, and senior-most Judges, Solicitor General of India among other members of the legal community will be present during the inauguration.

•The Constitution Day has been observed in India since 2015 in line with PM Modi’s vision to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. The vision dates back to the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra organized by PM Modi in 2010 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

ITC starts clinical trials of COVID-19 Preventive Nasal Spray

•ITC on November 25, 2021, confirmed that the company has started clinical trials for its COVID-19 Preventive Nasal Spray which has been developed by scientists at ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC), Bengaluru.

•ITC plans to market the COVID-19 Preventive Spray under the Salvon brand after getting requisite regulatory approvals. The company has not shared more details as the clinical trials are underway.

•ITC had received approvals from the ethics committee. The company is registered with the Clinical Trial Registry – India (CTRI) for clinical trials of the COVID-19 Nasal Spray.

•The COVID-19 Preventive Nasal Spray by ITC has been designed to neutralize coronavirus at the entry point in the nasal cavity. The nasal spray has been assessed to be effective and safe against preventing COVID-19 infection and transmission.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban): Centre approves construction of 3.61 lakh houses in 17 states and UTs

•The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on November 23, 2021, approved the construction of 3.6 lakh houses in 17 States and Union Territories under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

•The approval has taken the total number of houses sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) to 1.14 crore. The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that of these 1.14 lakh houses, more than 89 lakh have been grounded for construction while 52.5 lakh houses have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

•The total investment under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) is Rs 7.52 lakh crore including central assistance of Rs 1.85 lakh crore. To date, Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been released. An e-Finance module by the Housing & Urban Affairs Secretary was also released during the CSMC meeting for disbursement of funds through direct transfer mode.

•Mishra during the CSMC meeting emphasized accelerating the construction of houses and completing the project within the stipulated timeframe under PM Awas Yojana to achieve the goal of ‘Housing for All by 2022’.

Pakistan allows transportation of 50,000 MT of wheat, medicines to Afghanistan

•Pakistan's government has decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat and lifesaving medicines from India to Afghanistan through the Wagah Border for humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

•India has provided 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat and lifesaving medicines as humanitarian assistance. The shipment will need to go through Pakistan.

Union Govt approves continuation of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme till 2026

•The Union Cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi on November 24, 2021, approved the continuation of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme for the period from 2021 to 2026. About 9 lakh apprentices will be trained by commercial organizations and industry.

•The Cabinet announced support for stipendiary support of Rs 3.54 crores to apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme. It is approximately 4.5 times the expenditure than the previous five years. The increased expenditure is in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

•The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme is a well-established scheme of the Indian government which has shown enhancement in the employability of students who successfully completed the apprenticeship training.

•The apprentices who received graduate and diploma in Engineering, Humanities, Science and Commerce under the scheme will be given a stipend of Rs 9,000 and Rs 8,000 per month respectively.

5th Phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana extends till March 2022

•The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi on November 24, 2021, approved the extension of the 5th Phase of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for another four months from December 2021 to March 2022.

•The food grain under the 5th Phase of PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana will comprise an estimated additional food subsidy over more than Rs 53,344 crores. All beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act will continue to receive 5 kg of food grains per person every month free of cost.