Current Affairs in Short: 28 November 2022
China quietly holds first China-Indian Ocean Region forum
- China continued its growing forays into South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as it organized the first high-level China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development Cooperation, with 19 countries from the region except for India.
- The event was quietly held along with many other events including the 6th China-South Asia expo and the China-Indian Ocean region think tank forum in a hybrid format in November, showcasing China’s quest for a larger presence and role in the Indian Ocean.
- It is learned that India was not invited to this forum which is seen by experts as an attempt to challenge India’s traditional presence in the region amid apprehensions of politicization of the Indian Ocean region.
- India has been a traditional partner and supporter of Indian Ocean Region countries, in addition, to act as a first responder during the major crises in the littoral countries.
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest Crowd attendance
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that they have entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest crowd attendance during a T20 match.
- The milestone was achieved during the final match of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
- On May 29, 2022, the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium was attended by 1,01,566 people, setting a new world record.
- The Motera Stadium was built in 1982 and was refurbished in 2021. It hosted the second qualifier as well as the final of the 15th season of IPL on May 29, 2022.
Aero India 2023 to be held in Bengaluru
- The 14th edition of Aero India will take place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru from February 13, 2023. It is Asia’s largest aero show.
- The biennial show which is held for over 5 days, will return to its old avatar during the 2023 edition. The 13th edition in 2021 was reduced to a 3-day affair because of the COVID pandemic.
- The last edition was also limited to business visitors and was not open to the general public. The event was also one of the first largest hybrid air shows.
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will organize the Aero show in 2023. Organizers are also expecting that this year’s registration will exceed all previous editions.
Multiple protests in China against COVID restrictions
- Protests against China’s strict covid restrictions and continuous lockdowns have spread to many big cities including Capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai.
- Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in the Capital Beijing and the protestors continued in Shanghai for the second night over the weekend calling for an end to COVID lockdowns.
- China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 cases, of which 3,822 were symptomatic, as per the National Health Commission.
