Current Affairs in Short: 28 September 2021

US President Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

•US President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot at the White House on September 27, 2021. He got his third Pfizer dose after the Federal health officials had approved the booster doses.

•Biden had been administered the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of his inauguration in January.

•Over 77 per cent of the adult population in the US has received at least one shot. Approximately 23 per cent of the American population has not received any doses of COVID vaccines.

•The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 18, 2021, authorized a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty for those aged 65 and older and adults at high risk of severe diseases or high-exposure jobs.

Haryana extends ban on sale, manufacture of gutkha, pan masala till September 2022

•Haryana government on September 27, 2021, extended the ban on the sale and manufacture of gutkha and pan masala for one year till September 2022. As per the state’s Food and Drugs Administration, the sale and purchase of tobacco products have been prohibited for a year from September 7, 2021.

•The ban order has been issued to all the district magistrates and superintendent of police, food inspectors, and others. Now the sale of tobacco and nicotine products such as gutkha, pan masala in Haryana will be illegal till September 2022.

•In 2020, the Haryana government had banned the sale of tobacco products like gutkha, pan masala, etc, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit India on October 6 to 7

•US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is scheduled to visit India in October 2021 to hold the India Ideas Summit, and a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events.

•On October 6, US Deputy Secretary Sherman will be in New Delhi for the India Ideas Summit, and a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events.

•On October 7, US Deputy Secretary Sherman will be in Mumbai to engage with business and civil society.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 28, 2021, paid his tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 114th birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Singh’s courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people.

•Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Housing, Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, among many others, also paid their tributes to the freedom fighter.

•Bhagat Singh was born in the Faisalabad district. He was an Indian socialist revolutionary who is remembered for his heroics during the Independence movement of India. He was hanged at the age of 23 on March 23, 2931.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launches AmritGrand Challenge Program

•Union Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh on September 28, 2021, launched the ‘AmritGrand Challenge Program’ titled ‘जनCARE’ to recognize 75 Startup Innovations in Telemedicine, Digital Health, mHealth with BIG Data, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other technologies.

•The launch of Grand Challenge coincides with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, said Singh. The 75 Best Chosen Startups identified the AmritGrand Challenge will be seen as an asset that will lead India in the next 25 years till the 100th Independence Day of India.

•During the event, Dr Singh pledged full support to Startups from ideation to deployment stage. The AmritGrand Challenge will end on December 31, 2021.