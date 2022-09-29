Current Affairs in Short: 29 September 2022
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to launch Clean India 2.0 programme
- Anurag Thakur, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister will launch Clean India 2.0 programme on October 1, 2022.
- The month-long nationwide program will be launched to collect the waste material which is mainly single-use plastic and create awareness among people.
- As per the Government, one crore kilogram of waste material including plastic and e-waste will be collected and disposed of with the support and voluntary participation of the citizens.
- Clean India 2.0 programme is being organized in all the villages across India through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, affiliated youth clubs, and National Service Scheme Affiliated Institutions.
Government of India approves issuance of 22nd tranche of electoral bonds
- The Government of India has approved the issuance of 22nd tranche of electoral bonds. They will open for sale from October 1, 2022.
- State Bank of India has been authorized to issue and encash the Electoral Bonds through its 29 authorized branches.
- As per the Ministry of Finance, the electoral bonds will be valid for 15 calendar days for the date of issue.
- The Electoral Bonds can be purchased by the Citizens of India. Only the political parties, which secured not less than one per cent of votes, shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds.
Prime Minister Modi to flag off new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express on September 30, 2022.
- The new Vande Bharat Express will operate between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central.
- The train can attain a maximum speed of 160 kms per hour. It also aims to provide a new travel experience to the passengers.
- The Indian Railways had launched India’s first indigenous Semi High-Speed Train, Vande Bharat Express on February 15, 2019.
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup
- Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier fast bowler has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup because of a back stress fracture.
- On September 28, 2022, he was also forced to miss the first T20I of the series against South Africa after he complained of back pain during the practice session.
- Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the T20 World Cup has come as a severe blow to the Indian Cricket team.
- Jasprit Bumrah was earlier forced to skip the Asia Cup 2022 because of a back injury. He made his return to the Indian Team in the T20I series against Australia earlier in September 2022.
