Current Affairs in Short: 3 April 2020

Justice Rajnesh Oswal takes oath as permanent judge of J&K, Ladakh HC under Indian Constitution

• Justice Rajnesh Oswal took oath as the permanent judge of the J&K and Ladakh High Court on April 2, 2020. He was administered the oath of the office by the High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Jammu.

• Justice Rajnesh Oswal has become the first judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to take oath under the Indian constitution.

• All previous judges of the High Court had taken the oath under the Jammu and Kashmir constitution, which was revoked on August 5, 2019. Oswal’s appointment takes the total strength of the J&K High Court to nine.

DRDO develops sanitisation equipment

• The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed new technologies for sanItising areas of different sizes.

• The DRDO’s Centre for Fire Explosive & Environment Safety, Delhi has developed two types of sanitising equipment- portable backpack area sanitisation equipment and trolley mounted large area sanitisation equipment.

• The portable backpack area sanitisation equipment can be used for spraying decontamination solution comprising one percent Hypochlorite (HYPO) solution for sanitisation of suspected areas or hotspots.

• The portable equipment can be carried as backpack by the person concerned and it has low-pressure twin fluid technology to generate fine mist. It can disinfect area ranging up to almost 300 sqm. It can be used to disinfect general areas including doctor’s chambers, public spaces, corridors, pathways, metro and railway stations and bus stations.

• The trolley mounted large area sanitisation equipment has a higher capacity and it can disinfect an area stretching to about 3000 sqm. The equipment has a tank capacity of 50lts and a lancing distancing of about 12-15m. It can be used to disinfect hospitals, malls, metro stations, airports, residential areas and quarantine centres.

Philippines Ambassador to Lebanon dies due to COVID-19

• The Philippine ambassador to Lebanon, Bernardita Catalla, passed away on April 2, 2020 after complications arising due to COVID-19 infection.

• Bernardita Catalla had served as a diplomat for over 27 years in multiple capacities. She was known to be a strong defender of the rights of Filipino domestic workers in Lebanon.

• Her death takes the death toll in Lebanon due to coronavirus to 16. There are around 494 positive cases of COVID-19 in the nation.

Government releases National Corona Survey

• Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh released the National Preparedness Survey on COVID 19 on April 2, 2020. The survey comprises responses of District Collectors and IAS Officers.

• The National Preparedness Survey 2020 on COVID-19 was conducted in 410 Districts in the nation within 3 working days starting from March 25, 2020.

• The main objective of the survey is to develop a comparative analysis of the coronavirus preparedness across different states. The survey highlights the main priorities and constraints fo COVID-19 preparedness.

US President Trump tests negative for COVID-19

• US President Donald Trump recently tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time.

• Donald Trump was tested again for the presence of coronavirus using a new rapid-point-of-care-test capability.

• The sample collection just took one minute and the results were obtained within a matter of just 15 minutes.

• The US President said that the second test was better and quicker than the first.

Government lifts lockdown restrictions from more services

• The Union Government has exempted more services from restrictions under the 21-day lockdown period imposed to tackle Coronavirus.

• The government has lifted restrictions off the services that are directly involved in the marketing of agricultural produce, AYUSH related health services and anganwadi workers.

• The people and logistics involved in running the services will now be exempted from lockdown restrictions just like essential services.

• The decision will enable the timely distribution of food items and nutrition support by Anganwadi workers at the doorsteps of beneficiaries such as women, lactating mothers and children.